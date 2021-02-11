READERS’ LETTERS: Applaud Extinction Rebellion’s bravery and honesty

Sir, – I am responding to Clark Cross’s letter concerning the forthcoming COP26 conference (Extinction Rebellion should pay for COP26 police, Courier, February 8).

I will set on one side the question of whether a large international event will result in a net financial gain or loss to the local Glasgow and wider Scottish economies.

What concerns me is the proposed restricting of the right of UK citizens to protest peacefully. The levying of a fee of £100 has no place in a liberal democracy and would be a severe infringement of the right to free speech.

It would, additionally, be highly discriminatory.

Further, there is in the letter a misapprehension that when Extinction Rebellion organise a protest about the climate and ecological emergency they are engaging in a leisure activity.

A parallel is drawn with attendees at a football match.

On the contrary, Extinction Rebellion have taken on, together with other activist groups, the task of informing our society – government, companies, organisations and individuals – of the seriousness of the climate and ecological emergency.

From my observation, they do so in a way that is well-organised, responsibly liaising with the police thus minimising costs and police time, and without violence.

Non-violent direct action is a key principle for Extinction Rebellion. The reference to ‘violent acts punished with jail time’ demonstrates a misunderstanding of this important fact.

Rather than vilified, I believe Extinction Rebellion should be applauded for their honesty, bravery and integrity at a time when these can seem in short supply.

Sally Kilmister.

Grey Street,

Tayport.

Paying to protest is not democracy

Sir, – I read Clark Cross’s recent letter with both intrigue and concern.

Opining that one should pay a £100 fee in order to obtain the “right to demonstrate” suggests they do not understand the fundamentals of what a “right” is.

Pricing individuals out of the ability to gather, associate, or otherwise protest a perceived injustice – and it is often poorer demographics on the receiving end of such injustices – runs contrary to basic tenets of democracy and free expression, the sort of quashing action one might expect from an authoritarian regime.

I wonder whether they would also expect similar levies be paid for demonstrations around raising wages, recognising LGBT+ issues, race-based violence, etcetera?

Or is it only for demonstrations with which they personally disagree?

Adam Learmonth.

Baxter Park Terrace,

Dundee.

All lives matter, not just some of them

Sir, – I congratulate all the rugby players involved in last weekend’s internationals for their willingness to make a stand against the views of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It is a pity that the football authorities and players cannot follow their lead. All lives matter, not just if you’re black.

Alex Paton.

Uist Road,

Glenrothes.

Feeling forgotten in Covid jag roll-out

Sir, – I am in my 70s and perfectly able to go to the Caird Hall for a vaccination.

I have lots of friends and family quite a lot younger than me who have had their jags while I have had no notification at all.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has spoken about how well the roll-out is going.

It doesn’t feel like that to me as I feel forgotten.

Joy Hay.

Anton House,

Broughty Ferry.

Road maintenance funding questions

Sir, – I refer to Bryan Morgan’s letter (Potholes could cause a serious accident, Courier, February 10). I agree 100%.

It is obvious Fife Council has not been sufficiently resourced for many years to carry out responsible maintenance of our roads infrastructure.

Questions should be asked by our MSPs concerning the funding of Scotland’s councils for this essential task.

Or will it take damage to cars and road deaths to wake up those who are paid to oversee and manage our road network.

Derek Farmer.

Knightsward Farm,

Anstruther.