READERS’ LETTERS: Restrictions on unvaccinated majority need reviewed

Sir, – As the UK vaccination effort goes from strength to strength, with over 14 million people having received their first dose, a crucial question is being studiously avoided.

Once the elderly and those at high risk are vaccinated, can the continuation of Covid restrictions on the rest of the population be justified?

Given that the average age of death from Covid-19 is over 80, and we have almost completed giving the first dose to all over 70s, we can expect that their risk of death from Covid will plummet in the next few weeks, as the vaccines kick in.

The vaccines do not just greatly reduce the risk of dying from Covid-19, but also the likelihood of serious symptoms and of passing the infection to others.

Before the end of March we will be left with an unvaccinated majority of the population, who are at very little risk of serious symptoms from Covid-19 and at even less risk of dying from it.

With the vulnerable largely protected, there will be no more justification for restricting the unvaccinated majority than there is to prevent the flu each winter.

Will we, however, be able to get that message over to the monomaniacs of SAGE?

Otto Inglis.

Ansonhill,

Crossgates.

Credit where it is due on vaccinations

Sir, – Well done to all those involved in Scotland’s Covid vaccination programme for having the fastest ‘jag’ roll-out rate in Europe.

The Our World In Data analysis team based at Oxford University collate a seven-day rolling average which showed Scotland had administered 0.89 vaccine doses per 100 people ( Wales were second and England fifth with 0.62 per 100 people.)

I look forward to hearing Douglas Ross pay tribute at Westminster to the Scottish vaccination teams and, of course, Baroness Davidson doing likewise at the Scottish Parliament.

Alan Woodcock.

Osborne Place,

Dundee.

Remove passports of Covid miscreants

Sir, – A 10-year jail sentence for lying about your return route from a Covid red list country appears harsh when worse crimes rate lesser sentences and the huge cost to UK taxpayers is considered.

A simpler and more effective sentence is that courts confiscate the offender’s passport and ban renewal applications for either three or even five years after sentence.

Angus Brown.

Station Road,

Longforgan.

Is everyone equal under quarantine?

Sir, – Travellers arriving into the UK from certain countries will have to spend 10 days in a basic government-designated quarantine hotel. Anyone caught trying to cheat the system could get a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.

Can the government confirm this applies equally to millionaire pop stars, celebrities, film stars, footballers, royalty and tech company billionaires arriving in private jets?

Geoff Moore.

Alness,

Highland.

Trump acquittal is historic low for US

Sir, – The US Republican Party wants the world to believe that it was a “monstrous lie” that Donald Trump had inspired and in effect, ordered, his followers to carry out the insurrection of the Capitol building leading to deaths and serious injuries.

They want the world to forget the rabid MAGA crowd were looking for several politicians, including Mike Pence and Nancy Palosi.

It was a foregone conclusion that the Republicans would vote to acquit Donald Trump.

I find that a terrifying prospect. Or am I over-reacting? Perhaps the Republican Party is correct.

In that case perhaps we need to revisit history, starting with Adolf Hitler.

Thanks to our right-wing politicians we have Brexit, which is damaging our economy and place in the world. These same people are happy for us to hitch our wagon to the USA rather than remaining part of the EU which has helped us become richer and safer as a nation than at any time in our history.

Harry Key.

Mid Street,

Largoward.