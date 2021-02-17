READERS’ LETTERS: Work together to combat climate and nature crises

Sir, – Derek Farmer (Enough with the sensationalist causes, Courier, February 15) accuses Extinction Rebellion of being sensationalist.

I certainly do not agree with all the approaches this organisation takes.

However, I’d encourage all of us to concentrate on saving the planet. It is a finite resource, yet we are using up the planet’s resources 1.75 times quicker than it can regenerate.

The outcome is not good, so we are suffering both a climate crisis and a nature crisis, with a recent UN report stating that nature everywhere is declining at a speed never previously seen, and that our need for ever more food and energy are the main drivers.

The argument that other countries do bad things, such as being heavy polluters, so let’s do nothing here, is not a winning one. The situation is deadly serious.

We all have to work together now so that future generations do not have to deal with the legacy of an even more polluted and degraded planet.

Iain MacDonald.

Grove Road,

Broughty Ferry.

Caught in a gigantic liberal maelstrom

Sir, – As member of a society which has, for some 70 years, been “loosely steered” by liberal democratic governance, it appears that we now find ourselves aboard a vessel caught in a gigantic maelstrom.

While in this perilous state there seems no shortage of would-be captains all trumpeting their own particular views of what should be done to set sail for safer waters.

It is time for a more straightforward, and accurate, use of both verbal and electronic communications: responsibility for which should be taken by the authorities concerned and “the buck” accepted accordingly.

Kenneth Miln.

Swallow Apartments,

Union Street,

Monifieth.

Scotland heading for future of prohibition

Sir, – On our inevitable journey to prohibition, we learn that Stirling University has a Professor of Alcohol Policy, who advises the Scottish Government.

Amazingly, recent findings of a peer-approved study are that the consumption of alcohol renders Covid restrictions impossible on licensed premises. One assumes this study was commissioned to produce just such a conclusion.

Already a rather tame equivalent of the speakeasy is cropping up, so perhaps in the near future Scotland will see a replication of events in the US during their thrilling 13-year period of prohibition from 1920.

Malcolm Parkin.

Gamekeepers Road,

Kinnesswood.

UK key to success of vaccine rollout

Sir, – I refer to Mr Woodcock’s letter (Credit where it is due on vaccinations, Courier, February 16) and, in similar vein, I look forward to seeing similar acknowledgement from supporters of the SNP, that such success could not have been achieved without UK money and the help of the British armed forces.

John D Ridley.

Spoutwells Drive,

Scone.

Sturgeon’s Covid focus is appreciated

Sir, – I was somewhat bemused by John Nicholl’s demand our first minister should start treating the Scottish people like adults (FM’s briefings must end before electioneering begins, Courier, February 15).

He clearly thinks we are unable to decide for ourselves the nature of the daily briefings. In Scotland we have a first minister who appears on TV several times every week and shares with us the tragic statistics of Covid.

The Scottish people are not stupid: they understand what she’s doing and appreciate it.

John Nicholl must think the Scots are dull-witted, that they have somehow been duped by her malign intent and he trots out the unionist complaint these are not public health briefings, but party political broadcasts.

I have watched the briefings regularly and the only times the first minister has commented on matters other than Covid are when a journalist asks a questions on other matters nothing to do with the pandemic.

Jane Phillips.

Yewbank Avenue,

Broughty Ferry.