READERS’ LETTERS: Cash needed to alleviate trauma of major Fife floods

Sir, – Like many other Fifers, I find it unbelievable that no additional funding is being allocated to Fife to alleviate the vast personal trauma and financial loss being felt from recent exceptional rainfall (Fife misses out on flood cash, Courier, February 19).

The Courier correctly highlights some of the worst areas affected, but I note that the Howe of Fife and particularly the Kingskettle and Ladybank areas are not specifically mentioned.

Having lived in this area for more than 50 years I’ve seen great inundations, but of late the area covered by flood water has exceeded all previous records and has left several houses in Kingskettle with water above floor-level.

Surely our Scottish Government has the responsibility to grant the necessary funds in order to dredge the River Eden so that heavy rainfall can be more speedily drained from The Howe and channelled to the sea.

Archibald A Lawrie.

Church Wynd,

Kingskettle.

Mandatory vaccines for care home staff

Sir, – I am bewildered as to why the staff who work in our care homes do not require to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Surely given all the deaths and vulnerability of the people in our care homes they deserve to be cared for by people who have been vaccinated to guarantee maximum protection to them.

The residents in care homes have been vaccinated, the family visitors will have to be vaccinated or tested prior to visiting, yet we allow approximately one-third of the care home staff to refuse to have a vaccine.

These carers surely are a much higher risk of taking the virus into our most vulnerable residents and staff.

I understand people have the right to choose to have the vaccine or not but surely this is one occupation where it should be mandatory.

Lorna Campbell.

Dundee.

Hydrogen holds key to fuel conundrum

Sir, – Peter McCormack (Hydrogen has potential but the future is not electric, Courier, Feb 20) hit the nail on the head in his recent correspondence regarding electric vehicles.

We all understand that fossil fuels won’t last for ever and that electric vehicles may be part of the answer.

However, if petrol and diesel cars are to be phased out, has anyone considered alternative power sources for aircraft and ships?

Has anyone produced a practical electrical system to get an aircraft from Britain to the USA in one go?

Shouldn’t we be looking at the use of hydrogen as the main replacement for fossil fuels, rather than concentrate solely on electricity as the answer to our problems?

Malcolm Hodgson.

Comerton Place,

Drumoig.

Why are education standards falling?

Sir, – I expect many of your readers like me have mused as to why Scottish educational standards have declined so much in recent years.

We hear the international standard, PISA, which compares pupil achievement in most of the countries in the developed world, has shown almost consistent decline in the traditional three “R”s in Scotland.

But what is the cause?

Perhaps the answer is demonstrated in the tale told to me of a grandparent helping out with a home learning lesson with his five-year-old granddaughter.

He was appalled to be assisting her learning for a full lesson, including the singing of a song about the rights she has.

Whilst there is no doubt a place for this in a modern studies programme in secondary school, is this taking her essential education forward when her brain is at its most fertile?

I would be interested to learn if other readers have learned more about the “curriculum for excellence” during this lockdown, which might help to explain why the SNP flagship has been floundering?

When there is excellent education economic growth follows, an economic fact. The opposite will be our long-term problem.

Robin Duncan.

Blairgowrie.