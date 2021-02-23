READERS’ LETTERS: If they have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear

Sir, – A High Court judge has ruled that the UK Government broke the law by failing to publish details of billions of pounds worth of coronavirus-related contracts within the required 30 days of the award being made.

This is bad enough from the point of view of government transparency and accountability.

But, according to Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, research they have carried out shows almost £2 billion worth of coronavirus PPE contracts have been awarded to firms with Tory party connections.

I think we all know that if the Scottish Government had been involved in anything like this, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Baroness Davidson would be screeching from the rooftops insisting ministers be held to account.

So why are they not supporting demands for an urgent, fully independent public inquiry into the procedure for awarding PPE contracts?

We are talking about huge sums of money from the public purse and it is essential the matter is fully investigated to ensure that no form of cronyism or corruption has taken place.

If Boris Johnson and his government have nothing to hide then surely they have nothing to fear.

Alan Woodcock.

Osborne Place,

Dundee.

What consequence of breaking the law?

Sir, – Matt Hancock broke the law a judge ruled on Friday.

As health secretary he was in charge of a Covid material contracts to eye-watering levels, without proper supplier selection processes being followed.

On Sunday during an interview, he didn’t even apologise for breaking the law, due to the fast pace needed to procure etc.

Instead he tried to deflect.

Reading some of the articles I really thought Hancock would have little chance of clinging to his job.

The UK prides itself on operating within laws and rules which, when broken, result in consequences.

It seems that’s optional now.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill, Angus.

Do we really want to go back to ‘normal’?

Sir, – What is normal and what do we really want from life?

Is it the freedom to do whatever we want, whenever and wherever we want?

If so, we will just return to pre-pandemic behaviour, a major factor leading to this dreadful predicament.

We can place the blame with China, but in reality it is misguided human activities from a global perspective.

We all seek security, sustenance and, of course, fulfilment but the avoidance of constraints has become a major issue for all mankind.

It is high time to determine matters and take all necessary measures without delay.

The world’s oldest religion provides a clear indication of behavioural requirements – for actions to be performed without any expectation of reward.

Kenneth Miln.

Union Street, Monifieth.

Indy preparation cash is for the SNP

Sir, – The SNP Government is “setting aside” £600,000 to fund its preparations for the proposed independence referendum.

I wonder how much PPE for care homes, assistance for nursery and primary schools could be delivered for such a sum of money, to say nothing of funding councils to repair our roads properly.

If the SNP wishes to take forward this divisive priority, then it should be using SNP funds, not public funds.

Derek Farmer.

Knightsward Farm,

Anstruther.

First minister’s presence required

Sir, – The first minister made the statement she had left the Four Nations Covid meeting to attend her daily briefing.

Who was left to represent Scotland?

Would it not have been more important that our first minister participated in the meeting and John Swinney or a Scottish Government spokesperson took the daily briefing?

W Montgomery.

Tullylumb Terrace, Perth.