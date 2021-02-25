READERS’ LETTERS: Now is the time for statecraft not for political fudge

Sir, – It is outrageous that the Scottish Government is attempting to slide past the OECD report on Scottish Education.

I hoped for better when the Holyrood Parliament was established. That, combined with the fiasco of the Alex Salmond inquiry, makes It seems harder to hold the Holyrood Parliament to account than the Westminster one.

The SNP’s obsession with centralisation and control is stifling our vital services as well as our democracy.

They hope to turn the May election into a virtual Indyref2 but their performance is not hugely better than Boris’ chumocracy.

Coming out of the pandemic the nation’s efforts should be on recovery and dealing with the financial wounds of Brexit.

Now is a time to rebuild not tear down, a time for statecraft not political fudge.

George Hayton.

Montgomery Way,

Kinross.

Judicial review on both sides of border

Sir, – Both Alan Woodcock and Alistair Ballantyne made excellent arguments regarding Matt Hancock, breaking the law in awarding contracts for PPE supplies and I support them wholeheartedly in their quest to ensure public accountability.

The UK Government, like all governments, should be accountable to the people.

Therefore an independent judicial review is a must.

Closer to home, we are reminded of this when we see an unaccountable government in Holyrood.

The Salmond investigation/debacle/pantomime is just the tip of the iceberg of this present administration, which appears untouchable and unaccountable to those it serves.

It therefore goes without saying that an independent judicial review, with no attachment to the present administration or indeed the Crown Office, should be set up as a matter of urgency, to preserve both the political and legal integrity of Scotland.

Brian A Falconer.

Market Court,

Perth.

Trust the people to handle the truth

Sir, – I totally agree with historian and TV presenter, Neil Oliver, who said in a recent article that Nicola Sturgeon is making a fool of Scotland.

The continuing “bad soap opera” of the Salmond affair, her government’s addiction to secrecy in matters that affect us all and even the ludicrous decision to keep flying the EU flag does nothing for the credibility of our country.

If Scotland does go it alone after the break-up of the UK it will need every ounce of credibility it can muster.

It will need credibility on the international stage and with potential trading partners.

More importantly, we will need credibility when we come to borrow the large amounts of money we are almost certainly going to need to borrow.

None of the above is likely to be impressed with a government who can’t trust its own people with the truth, as evidenced by the aforementioned Salmond farce.

John Robertson Nicoll.

Queen Street,

Broughty Ferry.

Acknowledging need for Scottish Indyref

Sir, – I was struck by a leaflet from the Scottish Conservatives that popped through the door.

This noted that they were the only party able to stop the SNP gaining a majority of seats at the forthcoming Scottish Parliament elections, thereby preventing the holding of another independence referendum.

Clearly for those independence supporters there is welcome acknowledgement here that should the SNP win a majority, there will be another referendum, which is pleasing to note.

It is, however, disappointing that beyond this the Scottish Conservatives have nothing to say on key issues such as education, health and employment.

Given this, it would be more than a little hypocritical that, should the SNP gain a majority, the Scottish Tories given these statements then turn round and oppose the holding of such a vote.

Alex Orr.

Marchmont Road,

Edinburgh.