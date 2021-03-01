READERS’ LETTERS: SNP regime has trashed every aspect of Scottish life in name of independence

Sir, – This week has confirmed to “the people of Scotland” that this SNP regime has now trashed every aspect of Scottish life in the name of independence – there is nothing left.

Scotland has been sacrificed on the altar of separation.

Alex Salmond has stated the management of Scotland has “failed”.

Who are the people happy to be “failed” by this regime?

How can they possibly support and vote for a party so damaged and damaging?

Alex Bell, former adviser to Alex Salmond, said this week: “A rot sweeps across the land.”

The SNP has failed Scotland and of course there are those who would support wrecking the UK at all costs.

I hope those who might be wavering about support for the SNP think very carefully about where they put their X.

We deserve so much better.

Douglas Cowe.

Alexander Avenue,

Kingseat.

Strange jumps of a cat that is in danger

Sir, – Having observed the “drama” between Mr Salmond and the FM the last few days, the total difference in attitude struck me.

Mr Salmond has kept his silence, not appeared in public, and refrained from any personal “attacks”.

The first minister, however, has attacked Mr Salmond.

Even the daily Covid-19 talk was abused.

This total difference in attitude and behaviour tells me a clear tale.

In the Netherlands we have a certain saying: “A cat in danger makes very strange jumps.”

Mrs Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus, Strathmiglo.

Conduct ‘a warning for independence’

Sir, – Outrageous as the behaviour of the first minister and her associates has been in the Salmond affair, they are about to commit a more egregious breach.

To hold elections for the Scottish Parliament one week after the country comes out of lockdown and after the state broadcaster has for the best part of a year given the first minister a daily broadcast to the country is close to a negation of democracy.

The same fundamental flaws underlie the behaviour of Nicola Sturgeon and her close associates in both situations.

They suffer from a mindset in which the highest moral good is independence, and anything which advances that goal is acceptable.

They appear to lack any concept of due process, whether in the investigation of allegations, a parliamentary inquiry, or in a major election.

They also have an inability to distinguish between the interests of their party and the interests of wider society.

If this is how they behave when Scotland is a part of the UK, one can only fear how they would behave if they were to win a second independence referendum.

Otto Inglis.

Ansonhill,

Crossgates.

Will Anas go the same way as Jim?

Sir, – I would like to take the opportunity to offer my sincere commiserations to Anas Sarwar.

He was something of a leading light within the Scottish Labour Party.

But now, unfortunately for him, he has been given the poisoned chalice of becoming Scottish party leader.

I give him about two years before he falls into the pit of political obscurity as his many predecessors have before him.

Who remembers Jim Murphy?

Harry Key.

Mid Street, Largoward.

Cyclists must think safety at all times

Sir, – I could not agree more with the article regarding road safety for cyclists which calls upon cyclists, farmers and lorry drivers to help end road crash deaths, with Dundee cycling chairman Russell Pepper stating that speeding traffic needs to be tackled as an urgency.

However, many cyclists are their own worst enemy by not wearing suitable high visible clothing and cycling in poor visibility or even darkness without effective lights.

For a person of such standing in cycling circles to appear in a photograph not wearing a helmet is quite appalling.

Ron Blanchard.

Kinghorn Road, Burntisland.