READERS’ LETTERS: Why did nobody intervene at the puppy farm earlier?

Sir, – Recently The Courier featured another case of animal cruelty at the puppy farm at Glenalmond (‘Carer reveals plight of puppy farm dog Sabre,’ February 26).

A Perth and Kinross councillor and the SSPCA visited these premises 18 months ago after locals voiced their concerns regarding the welfare of these animals.

No action was taken.

This puppy farm had no licence so why was it allowed to keep operating?

Only recently did the SSPCA take action and remove the animals after they received further information from a whistle-blower of the terrible conditions that the animals were living in.

By this time the animals had increased from 30 to 60. A lot of suffering could have been spared had action been taken much earlier.

Why will no one from the council or the SSPCA explain why they failed to save these animals many months ago?

Surely, under the circumstances, they should have been keeping a close eye on this puppy farm.

They failed miserably.

Julie Taylor.

Sunfield,

Methven, Perth.

Will Priti Patel face eight-hour grilling?

Sir, – The Westminster Government has settled with former civil servant Sir Philip Rutman over his claim for unfair dismissal.

It has been revealed he received £340,000 plus legal costs.

Sir Philip, the former Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, quit amid bullying claims against Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Sir Philip said he had been the victim of a “vicious and orchestrated” campaign after trying to get Ms Patel to change her behaviour.

I look forward to Ruth Davidson and her Unionist friends insisting that Ms Patel be forced to face cross-examination for eight hours on live TV to get to the truth of what happened.

Or will the whole thing be brushed under the carpet in the time-honoured Westminster manner?

Harry Key.

20 Mid Street,

Largoward.

We need the details of Salmond legal bill

Sir, – We are constantly being told Alex Salmond had legal expenses of £512,000.

This massive sum might represent, say, 512 advocate hours at £1,000 per hour.

He was reimbursed with public money.

I think that we should be given the details of this cost to us.

Stephen Younger.

43a Main Street,

Strathkinness.

Is Boris Johnson claim a red herring?

Sir, – Last week the chancellor announced furlough will be extended till September, yet earlier Boris Johnson announced the government hopes to remove all legal limits on social contact after June 21.

Meanwhile the WHO says herd immunity should be achieved “through vaccine, not by allowing a disease to spread”. It doesn’t know how many people will need vaccines, but gives examples for measles and polio which require vaccinating 95% and 80% of populations respectively.

Even more disturbing is a November study in the Lancet which says “the impact of vaccination on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 will start slowly and build up over a few years to reach target coverage levels”.

Is the Boris Johnson announcement a red herring?

Geoff Moore.

Braeface Park,

Alness, Highland.

Scottish NHS already being privatised

Sir, – I note your correspondent Les Mackay is concerned about a Westminster plot to privatise the NHS in Scotland.

I would like to point out that the Scottish Government has already privatised operating theatres at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and elsewhere in Scotland, so if anyone is in danger of flogging off the NHS it is the Scottish Government.

Mac Roberts.

Inchture Station,

Perthshire.