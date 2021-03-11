READERS’ LETTERS: Wiping out wildlife is abhorrent way to save planet

Sir, – Many environmentalists will be appalled that Gordon Brown wants BiFab’s Fife yards to secure a ‘foothold in the North Sea’ (Courier, March 9).

These giant, destructive, monstrosities should never have been approved in the first place.

He seems to have forgotten the RSPB were so incensed by the hugely-damaging Firth of Forth offshore wind farms, they described them as “the most damaging wind farms for seabirds anywhere in the world” and the Firth of Forth as “of international importance to wildlife”.

They were so appalled by the Scottish Government’s cavalier attitude to birdlife they took them all the way to the Supreme Court.

The RSPB also objected to the Moray West offshore wind farm, describing the environmental assessment submitted by the project as “incomplete and inadequate”.

They added that the initiative could “spell disaster for some of our most valued seabird populations”.

The RSPB, Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), the John Muir Trust, Shetland Amenity Trust, Shetland Bird Club and Sustainable Shetland, along with the majority of the 2,736 residents, objected to the Viking Wind Farm in Shetland.

The rotor blades of a wind turbine have a radius as long as a football field and rotate at 300kmh.

Against these huge propeller walls, birds, bats and insects don’t stand a chance.

The German wind insect death toll is an astonishing one-third of the total annual insect migration in southern England.

A staggering 1,200 tonnes a year. Wiping out wildlife is an utterly abhorrent way to ‘save the planet’.

George Herraghty.

Lothlorien Lhanbryde,

Elgin,

Moray.

Angus coastal path is totally impassable

Sir, – Good news of the coastal path project between Broughty ferry and Monifieth but would-be users of the coastal path between Arbroath and Easthaven should be aware that it is virtually impassable due to flooding beside Arbroath golf course, and has been flooded for months.

This appears to be caused by the Penstone Burn being unable to follow its natural course to the sea due to silting up at the beach, thus causing water to back up and flood the path. I understand that the ground between the path and the sea is managed by Sepa.

With the onset of the better weather, surely it is now time for this problem to be rectified and allow walkers, cyclists and families to enjoy this valuable leisure asset.

Iain Bell.

Victoria Street, Arbroath.

Use EU cash to fund proper NHS pay rise

Sir, – I am surely not the only one who cannot understand why Boris Johnson simply doesn’t use the £350 million per week he promised we would save by leaving the EU to fund a decent pay rise for NHS staff!

Alan Woodcock.

Osborne Place, Dundee.

Piers Morgan will not be missed

Sir, – I am absolutely delighted with the news that Piers Morgan has finally left Good Morning Britain.

He was rude, unprofessional, arrogant, conceited and constantly interrupted the guests – even experts.

Although I fail to understand why they had experts on the show, as Mr Morgan obviously knew more than them.

Piers Morgan – you won’t be missed.

Gordon Kennedy.

Simpson Square,

Perth.

Talk helps families to stick together

Sir, – Hurrah for Jenny Hjul, (Courier, March 10).

Let’s hope the investigators into the Harry and Meghan affair apply some of Jenny’s sensible insight into their consideration of the true state of the accusations regarding the royal attitudes and compassion.

In every family there are difficulties.

They are usually resolved by discussion and give and take in private.

Why not in this case?

Charles Simpson.

North Esk Road,

Edzell.