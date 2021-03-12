READERS’ LETTERS: Might veganism help to prevent another pandemic?

Sir, – My knowledge of viruses and epidemiology is limited to what little I have been able to glean from three or four books so it is scant in other words!

Consequently, I understand that any suggestions I offer as to how we might reduce the likelihood of future pandemics stand open to correction.

One observation I do feel qualified to make, though, is that our all-too-often barbaric treatment of animals in factory farms, wet markets etcetera – and the despoiling of places like the Amazon rainforest – frequently creates the ideal conditions for viruses to mutate and become zoonotic.

My view is that if lots more of us were vegetarian or vegan there would be less chance of another pandemic.

Many readers will no doubt think this is a misguided point of view.

But I do feel it is a debate we need to have.

Alan Woodcock.

Osborne Place,

Dundee.

A different view of what is ‘deplorable’

Sir, – I was interested to see from your letters page that Dr John Cameron (Nurses have done well financially, Courier, March 9) found the fact that nurses have asked for a pay rise as “deplorable”.

I can only think that Dr Cameron has a very different “deplorable” scale from most other people.

There have been some deplorable acts of greed and profiteering during the pandemic and I don’t think nurses asking for a pay rise is one of them.

The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Commons has found that the £22 billion paid for a track and trace system has made little or no difference to the impact on the spread of the virus.

It has also been revealed consultants were paid over £6,000 per day to work on this ineffectual system.

Now that is what I call deplorable, Dr Cameron.

Brian Batson.

Lour Road,

Forfar.

Not right time to demand pay rise

Sir, – Does it not seem inappropriate at this time for anybody of the British workforce to be seeking an increase in salaries?

While we are all having to live through Covid-19, along with other suggested variants, there are many families having to cope and live with the added stresses that have been inflicted upon them, lack of finance being just one.

While there are those amongst us who have been, and are, still secure in knowledge of their positions and financial income, surely an appropriate time for those who seek salary increases would be after this government can assure us all that we can once again go safely about our everyday family lives.

Mrs J Moncur.

Kirriemuir,

Angus.

Politicians talk the talk but don’t deliver

Sir, – Not surprisingly, John Swinney “survived” the vote of no confidence because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.

The hypocritical Scottish Tories manufactured the vote, knowing it would fail, as a political gesture.

The other two Unionist parties jumped on board in a pathetic show of solidarity.

It baffles me as to why both Labour and the Lib Dems always support the Tories, both in Holyrood and in Westminster, despite the record of Boris Johnson’s government. Willie Rennie talks a good talk but when push comes to shove he ignores his constituents’ needs and pursues his own political agenda.

I am not surprised that he jumped on to this latest Tory bandwagon. But still people vote for him.

As an ex-Labour voter, I am constantly amazed at how often they choose to join with the Tories on so many issues both here in Scotland and down in Westminster.

They have forgotten that they are supposed to be the main opposition. Then they wonder why people have turned their backs on them.

Anas Sarwar has just become their new leader and the first thing he does is to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Scottish Tories.

Like Mr Rennie, he talks a good talk.

Harry Key.

Mid Street, Largoward.