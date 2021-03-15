READERS’ LETTERS: Gaelic has major role to play in Scottish communities

Sir, – I write in response to Alex Bell’s article (Courier, March 11) about Gaelic.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig, every five years, prepares a National Plan for Gaelic.

This is the Scottish Government’s strategy for supporting and promoting Gaelic.

We welcome Mr Bell’s support for one of the key messages in the current plan.

It states that retaining an economically active population in island and rural communities where Gaelic is still spoken by the majority of people is critical.

To achieve this, housing, jobs, transport and digital connectivity are key and Bòrd na Gàidhlig (BnG) consistently promotes this in its work.

In order to deliver our work we regularly seek views on various aspects of Gaelic development and our work.

On the latter, indeed, our most recent stakeholder survey, 82% of respondents agreed with the view that BnG fulfils its duties effectively and provides support.

We are in the process of gathering views from Gaelic speakers and those interested in Gaelic on their priorities and concerns for the language.

This will inform the development of the next National Gaelic Language Plan.

Further information can be found at www.gaidhlig.scot

I trust this provides readers with a more accurate understanding of ongoing work to support and promote Gaelic.

Shona NicIllinnein,

Ceannard (chief executive) Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

Royals must have anti-bullying stance

Sir, – Piers Morgan has been taken to task over his continual lambasting of Meghan Markle, who did not want to become his friend, while he took her to task about airing her problems in public.

Was it correct to go public? Many royal watchers say not, but are they correct?

The royal family has a stiff upper lip mentality.

This message percolates down through society and sets the tone for how things are reported and discussed.

The message is clear, staying “schtum” simply allows the same things to happen again.

It allows the perpetrator to get away with it and reinforces that “shut up and carry on” attitude.

It has been modified to the Keep Calm and Carry On message, which is aimed at women.

It maybe is too late to solve this current situation, but perhaps it can influence Charles to change policy within the royal family’s hierarchal management structures, so that these anti-bullying changes can trickle down.

We would all benefit.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill,

Angus.

Repairs to Fife roads are needed now

Sir, – While it is heartening to see almost £10 million being allocated for road maintenance in Fife, that amount is due to be spent over two years.

The drivers in this county all know that the number and depth of holes that have developed need immediate action and not promises of future road mending.

I’m sure that other road users find themselves doing as I do daily, paying more attention to those glaring potholes and by so doing being forced to pay proportionally less attention to our fellow road users.

Fife Council roads department is certainly responsible for considerable damage to many vehicles.

Let’s hope that those roads get mended before that extends to damage to people.

Archibald A Lawrie.

Church Wynd,

Kingskettle,

Fife.

Treating car parks as cash cows is wrong

Sir, – On a recent business trip to Perth I was surprised to find in these difficult times the council still have parking charges in place.

On returning to my car, I had a frustrating time paying for the time I had spent at the South Inch as the machine would not accept £1 coins.

On speaking to the helpline I was directed to one of the others on the site, to no avail.

Perth used to be a lovely town to visit, but if the council keeps using car parks as a cash cow there will be nothing left except their Swanky Towers in Tay Street.

Ian Robertson.

Station Road,

Crook of Devon.