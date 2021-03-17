READERS’ LETTERS: How would men feel if they were treated as women are?

Sir, – Following the intensely sad news about Sarah Everard, I wonder.

I wonder why men are so afraid of women, that they think they have the right to abuse, to terrify, to rape, and to murder?

Why are men so afraid of women that they think they have the right to limit movements, to control, to dictate what would be ‘appropriate clothes’ and to refuse women the right to walk the streets and the parks, to restrict every movement?

Is it because women are so strong to give birth to new life, something men are not able to do? Is it, that under severe circumstances, women show to be super strong and will not be defeated, whatever they encounter?

Even the government’s new hate-crime Bill, made by the justice secretary, does not protect women. Not a single protective action!

This in itself is already an act of discrimination, a hate crime.

It is time that all the shackles made by men, to restrain women and to keep them under control, are broken, cast off and thrown away.

Women have the same rights as men to walk the streets and parks, and go in bars. Women have the same rights to live, without being harassed, belittled, humiliated and hurt.

I wonder how men would feel if they were treated the same way by women.

So to all women in the world, let Sarah Everard not have died in vain, let her light shine by standing up for ourselves.

Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus,

Strathmiglo.

Protest within the confines of the law

Sir, – It seems that our lives are dominated by symbolism.

At the drop of a hat, we see activists and their supporters parading on our city streets to publicise all sorts of issues.

It is not clear what exactly the Clapham “vigil” was intended to achieve.

We are not stupid.

The great majority of us fully recognise that violence against women is reprehensible and unacceptable.

We don’t need the never-ending statements on our streets to reinforce the point.

Beyond that, the police have been vilified for doing the job they were required to do, ie arrest the more aggressive troublemakers for breaking the law.

We have gone too far with the matter of social liberalism.

We are a parliamentary democracy. We are not Syria or Myanmar.

Activists need to appreciate that fact and direct their points of view more appropriately than by breaking the law, and blaming the police for the consequences.

Derek Farmer.

Knightsward Farm,

Anstruther.

Soak them through and they’ll go home

Sir, – Can anybody tell me if there is a law prohibiting water hoses being turned on to disperse large gatherings such as in Glasgow and the vigil in England, as they do on the Continent?

If those people who flaunt the law were soaking wet, I’m sure they would soon depart to the warmth of their homes and save the major risk of spreading the virus and the need for police intervention.

Unpleasant, but remotely controlled order.

F McMillan.

Ethiebeaton Terrace,

Monifieth.

Politicians of real vision are required

Sir, – The time for change in our political system is now essential, both in the United Kingdom and Scotland.

We require good, honest and forward-thinking people who are going to work for the benefit of society. Party loyalty, spin and false truths have no place in our countries.

The continued failures in child poverty, education, public safety, drug deaths and poor provision of mental health care have all been brushed over and not enough good honest policies have come forward.

Poor leadership has created a vacuum in society – we deserve better from Westminster and Holyrood.

The seeds must be sown for improvement and make the future a place where people feel safe and protected from the evils of society.

Politicians of vision are required, we cannot continue as we are.

David Barrowman.

Donaldson Avenue,

Forfar.