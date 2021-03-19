READERS’ LETTERS: A cat among the pigeons for wind turbine detractors

Sir, – In recent weeks you have received some letters regarding the effect wind turbines have on wild bird life.

I decided to look and see what the stats were.

It turns out there is very limited evidence that birds are destroyed by turbines.

It seems certain winds can drive birds toward the turbines but that most birds are capable of avoiding the rolling turbines and very few are affected.

What I would say to those who think turbines badly affect bird life and who are truly concerned for our avian friends, they should perhaps turn their attention towards a reduction of the domestic cat. Figures show that anywhere between 55 and 70 million birds are killed every year by domestic cats in Britain alone.

Perhaps some of your correspondents have a cat themselves and should they find a dead bird in there garden it is almost certain it is responsible for this poor bird meeting its demise.

Sadly, of course, some people will try anything to find fault with efforts to provide us with renewable energies, especially if it is promoted by the Scottish Government.

Robert Donald.

Denhead Farm,

Ceres.

Have health boards been sidelined?

Sir, – It is concerning a month’s delay in vaccine deliveries is coinciding with reports of “exponential growth” of Covid cases across Europe.

That growth could now be replicated throughout the UK

After the Novichok poisoning in Salisbury, Wiltshire’s director of public health was praised for her prompt and efficient actions in tracking the cause and ensuring public safety.

Maybe Linda Bauld, professor of public health at Edinburgh University, could explain why in both Scotland and England our local public health authorities seem to have been sidelined from taking a leading role in our Covid response – which is surely their raison d’etre.

Or have they been more involved than reports suggest?

John Birkett.

Horseleys Park,

St Andrews.

I don’t recognise the country of my youth

Sir, – The division permeating Scotland over the past two decades with the rise of nationalism has made Scotland a very uncomfortable place in which to live and I don’t recognise my country compared to the days of my youth and middle age.

Parliamentarians, who should know better, reducing themselves to baying animals, and people who despise those of a differing opinion.

And, despite the outcome of any Yes/No vote in the future, I believe this will take generations, if ever, to resolve.

“The people of Scotland” have been abandoned by this so-called “government”. Separatists are not concerned about a successful independent Scotland, it’s separation at all costs and to hell with the consequences.

Voters need to think carefully where they put their X in May.

Douglas Cowe.

Alexander Avenue,

Kingseat.

Break the spell and the magic is gone

Sir, – Jim Crumley’s Agenda on Loch Tay development plans (Courier, March 16) highlights the continuing threat that exploitation for profit makes to our landscape and our national identity.

In the 21st Century, tourism is replacing heavy industry as a driver for employment and wealth, but what makes Scotland unique for the tourist is the variety of accessible unspoiled wilderness we have to offer. Break the spell and folk will go elsewhere.

The conundrum isn’t new.

In the 1970s, the 7:84 Theatre Company toured with The Cheviot, The Stag And The Black Black Oil.

In the play a developer, Andy McChuckemup, says: “You’ll no regret it.

“Our wee company anticipate approximately about 5,000 people per week coming up here for the peace and quiet and solitude – not to forget the safari park”.

It’s important to ring- fence areas with national park status, while providing decent and proportionate access facilities.

It’s also important to be vigilant at the planning application stage.

You don’t want to be Trumped.

Norman McCandlish.

Kenmore Street,

Aberfeldy.