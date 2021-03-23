READERS’ LETTERS: ‘Political pantomime’ inquiry process needs scrutiny

Sir, – No matter your political persuasion, the inquiry into the Scottish Government’s handling of the sexual harassment allegations made against Alex Salmond, and the leaked findings of the subsequent parliamentary committee, has been nothing more than a political pantomime driven by political motives.

Of course the parliamentary committee conducted an inquiry not a trial, I think?

However, can you imagine, in a court of law, the jury being made up of four of the accused’s pals and five people who have an openly vested interest in a guilty verdict?

It is unimaginable, and yet in effect that is what has happened.

Had one SNP member of the inquiry committee voted against the accuracy of Nicola Sturgeon’s explanations or one opposition member of the committee voted for it, then this would have given some credibility to the whole process – but it’s Pals 4 v Enemies 5 (what a surprise!).

How about an independent inquiry into the embarrassing, farcical debacle of the inquiry structure and process?

Is James Hamilton QC a pal or enemy?

I think neither, and his judgment should be unbiased, independent and not politically motivated. Unlike the trial, sorry, I mean inquiry.

Graham Haddow.

Church Road,

Liff.

Violence to police in Bristol protest

Sir, – The world must be appalled at the dreadful scenes captured in Bristol on the weekend, where what started as a peaceful protest developed into scenes of horrendous violence.

Certainly, in the midst of this pandemic, it was somewhat foolhardy to have staged it in the first place, but that aside, there is no place for the subsequent violence against our police force, who were simply trying to maintain law and order.

In such situations feelings rise strongly, ever fuelled by the mob element who often have no direct understanding of, or alignment with, peaceful demonstrations and simply use the situation for their own ends. Several police officers were injured, some hospitalised, and police vehicles torched whilst officers were still in them.

Such actions can set us on the path to anarchy and mob rule and cannot be tolerated by any civilised society.

Offenders must be brought to justice, in the best interests of the nation and our police, to send a clear message this behaviour is not acceptable.

David L Thomson.

Laurence Park.

Kinglassie,

Fife.

Roadside litter an ongoing disgrace

Sir, – Since before the first lockdown I have been picking up and disposing of the litter and rubbish from the roads around our village.

I feel like I am trying to hold back the tide and it is both disappointing and demoralising.

If you drive around Fife, in fact virtually anywhere in the UK, you can see an abundance of the stuff – it’s an eyesore.

Fife Council provides every household with several bins for household waste.

It is a disregard for the countryside and pure laziness on the part of the culprits.

Please don’t toss your rubbish from your vehicle, surely it’s not that difficult to take it with you and put it in a bin at home.

Colin Brown.

Crawford Park,

Springfield.

Partying students must be penalised

Sir, – It would seem young people no longer understand the consequences of their actions. They seem incapable of realising others are put at risk when they attend parties and mix freely.

Recent events at St Andrews and Dundee universities have led to dozens of positive cases of the virus, jeopardising early exit from lockdown and possibly causing more deaths.

Universities must bear responsibility for students who flout the rules.

Sending them home will let others know what to expect.

Ken Greenaway.

Torr of Kedlock,

Cupar.