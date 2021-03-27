READERS’ LETTERS: Greed played no part in Covid-19 vaccine successes

Sir, – I was saddened to hear that Boris Johnson has claimed that it was “capitalism and greed” that delivered the Covid-19 vaccine to the UK.

What an insult this is to all those people who have made the creation and distribution of the vaccine possible.

Was he referring to the publicly funded “greedy” researchers and scientists at Oxford?

Or the publicly funded “greedy” doctors and nurses of the NHS who have been delivering the jabs.

Or maybe the publicly funded “greedy” administrators in the NHS that organised the roll-out.

The prime minister’s comments say more about him and his beliefs than they say about the real world in which we live. This is another example of the prime minister letting slip his real beliefs without engaging his brain.

It is, in fact “greed and capitalism” that is stopping the sharing of the vaccine with poorer countries around the world.

Brian Batson.

Lour Road,

Forfar.

Ban went too far

Sir, – At the Court of Session, judge Lord Braid found Scottish Government regulations banning church services were unlawful as they manifestly interfered with the freedom of religion secured in the European Convention on Human Rights.

He noted that the government made its decision to criminalise public worship without having regard to evidence that worshippers adhered to social distancing requirements.

The restrictions and £10,000 fines were the most draconian in the UK, placing disproportionate limitations on people of faith. There were other less restrictive options that did not deny people their right to worship.

The fact that criminal sanctions gave a disturbing insight into the government’s mind. It was absurd that Scottish courts used cinemas to conduct jury trials but parishioners were prevented from going to church.

Sacramental issues such as Catholics receiving the Eucharist and attending confession had not been taken seriously and were treated as the equivalent of denying access to a lunch club.

Banning and criminalising gathered church worship was an overreach that set an ominous precedent and must not happen again.

The Rev Dr John Cameron.

Howard Place,

St Andrews.

Law must apply to all

Sir, – We were deeply worried to learn that, in the name of “religious freedom,” a judicial review had ruled in favour of some Scottish churches’ demand uniquely to be allowed to open for communal worship.

Lord Braid concluded, “restriction on religious believers goes beyond a mere inability to attend a lunch club.” Does anyone have the right to prescribe a hierarchy of value in types of social contact?

Church leaders have said the ban was, “dangerous for Scotland.” It was certainly inconvenient for a dwindling minority of church attendees.

The only danger is in the prospect of the arrogant faithful spreading the virus to other people who have made sacrifices of their own.

Neil Barber.

Edinburgh Secular Society,

Saughtonhall Drive.

Voters pay NHS staff

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement of an average £1,000 rise for almost 150,000 NHS Scotland staff means that unless cuts are made elsewhere, the roughly £150m required will come from Scotland’s 2.5m taxpayers – around £60 each.

I just hope the recipients are not so naive as to think this is coming out of Nicola Sturgeon’s purse. Many will see it as a blatant electoral bribe and some pro-UK voters like me will feel we are paying others to vote SNP.

Allan Sutherland.

Willow Row,

Stonehaven.

Pay offer or bribe?

Sir, – I have no problem in accepting that NHS employees should receive a 4% pay rise but I question the timing of the offer, shortly before an election, could there be an element of bribery about it?

A A Bullions.

Glencairn Crescent,

Leven.