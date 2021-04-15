READERS’ LETTERS: Politics, in Scotland and in Europe, to the fore as election draws closer

Sir, – Having read some of the scathing criticism of Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party promotional video, I thought I had better watch it to see just how cringeworthy it was.

I must say I don’t see what all the fuss is about.

In my opinion it shows exactly what the whole push for Scottish independence is all about: “We beat the English over 700 years ago, and if we all wave our saltires hard enough, we can do it again.”

Although the SNP are now distancing themselves from this man, it wasn’t so long ago that they were championing him as Scotland’s saviour.

The independence movement has no real argument, it’s all about historical grievance.

Forget that for over 300 years, we have been part of the most successful union of countries the world has known – or that if we were not part of the UK, we would have a year on year, black whole of around £15 billion.

Not one person from the SNP, Alba or Green Party has even come close to explaining how they intend to fill this drop in income.

“Give us more powers” is neither an answer nor a solution.

In my opinion this new Alba Party video is the most honest portrayal of the independence movement out there. It makes a nice change from broken premises and lies.

Robert Park.

Murray Street, Dundee.

Union of equals with Euro neighbours

Sir, – John R Nicoll (Minnow in a large European pond, Courier, April 13) has a very sad view of the country in which he lives.

He tells us that ‘an independent Scotland will be an isolated country perched on the edge of Europe’.

Well, I would suggest that once Scotland has been welcomed back into the European mainstream, it will be England with ‘its bum oot the windae’, trying to get deals with countries on the other side of the world, most of whom are already in trading groups, or have established trading partners.

And, once Scotland has rejoined our European neighbours, we Scots, will be able to trade and freely live and work, in 27 European countries.

Mr Nicoll tells us that ‘at the moment we have the best of both worlds’: I don’t think so.

Cut off from our European neighbours, ruled by a party Scotland has not voted for in 70 years, governed by a man considered, even by Scottish Tories, to be totally unsuitable.

He also suggests an independent Scotland will be a ‘minnow in a large European pond’.

I would suggest Scotland will fare much better in a union of equals with our European neighbours, rather than as an ultimately powerless region of an isolationist, friendless, and increasingly renegade UK.

Les Mackay.

Carmichael Gardens, Dundee.

Sturgeon quick to play the blame game

Sir, – Allowing for my advancing years, I trust you may forgive my confusion.

I thought the forthcoming election was for the Scottish Parliament, and for a new Scottish Government, not a general election.

However, according to STV’s leaders debate it appeared Scotland is to elect a UK Prime Minister, not a First Minister.

Boris Johnson’s name appeared so frequently I lost count.

Scotland has its own government, with sufficient devolved powers to govern, including the ability to borrow absent of any constraints from Westminster, and yet only one made any effort to hold the First Minister to account.

It is one thing to hold respect for your opponent, another to be subservient which is how the opposition leaders, apart from Douglas Ross, appeared.

The SNP Government under Nicola Sturgeon has proved to be a far more incompetent Scottish Government than any other previous government, having failed in education, health, the attainment gap, poverty, deprivation and drug abuse.

All these failings and many more Nicola Sturgeon, ably supported by her opposition (apart from Douglas Ross), has blamed on Boris Johnson and the UK Government – a UK Government that has done more for Scotland in the last 14 months than the SNP government has in 14 years.

Martin Ramwell.

Shorehead, Newburgh.