READERS’ LETTERS: A potholes plea, a cross-border tussle over children’s rights and lingering questions over Scotland’s place in Europe

Sir, – Having recently replaced a second broken spring on my car within one year, I have come to realise that SNP stands for Scottish Nationalist Potholes. How apt.

Never before in our history have Scottish roads been in such a poor state of repair, unless of course you go back to pre Roman times.

I see plenty of paint-marked holes around and not for the first time. As before, the paint will wear away before anything is done.

So next time you hit a bump, burst a tyre or replace a suspension part, remember who failed to fill in that hole and don’t hold your breath waiting for compensation.

In my case, Fife Council refused to repair damage to my car despite my immediate reporting of the road defect, accompanying the complaint form with photos of the damage to the car and road with a fixed measurement included in the photo for scale of the depth of the hole.

Fife Council always quote their, ‘robust roads policy’ where it is the intention to repair defects within five working days. That particular hole was not fixed for two months.

Robust policy? Hot air for public consumption more like. Besides, there are so many holes now, it is an impossibility to repair within five days.

A final point, as a keen cyclist, I can say that due to water filling up potholes, potholes hidden by shadows and darkness and the uncertainty of a cyclist being able to avoid every pothole due to overtaking cars, buses, etcetera, a cyclist will die, unable to avoid a deep hole.

If the government and councils in Scotland want us to ‘get on your bike’, then give us the safe roads to do so.

D. Adams.

Kirklands Park, Cupar.

Tory move on kids’ bill is ‘repugnant’

Sir, – The UK government’s decision to take the Scottish government to the Supreme Court with the intention of blocking a bill which gives greater protection to children’s rights is shameful and morally repugnant in equal measure.

This bill received unanimous backing in Holyrood with Scottish Tory MSP, Jamie Greene asserting that the rights of children were ‘way above politics’.

John Swinney spoke for many when he pointed out that ‘the only people who need fear this bill are those who want to breach children’s rights.’

We can only hope that, for once, Douglas Ross will stand up to Boris Johnson and tell him this action by the UK government is totally unacceptable and will be opposed by all Scottish Tory MPs and MSPs.

Alan Woodcock.

Osborne Place, Dundee.

Many unanswered questions of indy

Sir, – Your correspondent Les Mackay, displays unbelievable naivety in his letter to the Courier of April 15.

May I remind him that Scotland was never a member of the EU so it cannot “rejoin”.

It would have to stand in line as a new applicant and be able to meet over 35 EU compliance rules to have its application considered.

Add to that the likely opposition from major EU member states to Scotland breaking away from the UK, as can be seen from the many negative EU comments concerning the attempts of Catalonia to secede from Spain.

Maybe Mr Mackay could answer these questions.

1) Where is the logic for an “independent” Scotland to leave a union of four countries in UK to join a union of 27 countries in the EU and does he believe Scotland would be “equal” with the likes of Germany and France?

2) How much does he understand the economic and other EU criteria for joining?

3) What does he consider to be the enormous costs to the Scotland treasury required for secession and where is the money coming from?

4) Where would we stand on vaccine rollout if we were in the EU instead of the UK ?

People are growing tired of emotional justification for Scottish independence that ignores the reality of life in today’s world and the security and benefits that we derive from being a part of the UK.

Perhaps if Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers could begin to take a more conciliatory position we might see a greatly improved future for Scotland.

Derek Farmer.

Knightsward Farm, Anstruther.