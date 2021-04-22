READERS’ LETTERS: Talk of bans shows the harm dirty camping is causing for the responsible majority

Sir, – The emotive article by Stephen Eighteen (‘Dirty camping’ could lead to ban in Scotland) highlights a problem.

Part of the difficulty is that, like the Spanish Inquisition, if you go and actively look for something, as appears to have been done by those mentioned, then that is all you see.

The significantly more people who do conduct themselves properly in the outdoors are unseen and outnumber by a huge margin those actually causing the problem.

Instilling a sense of responsibility is essential, especially in younger adults, and it needs to be pointed out that those littering and causing a nuisance are acting outwith the Access Code and have therefore relinquished their rights.

These people are invariably not taking part in camping as envisaged in the code, which is essentially lightweight backpacking on foot, bike, canoe, or horse and not from using a motorised vehicle.

There are vastly more areas where this activity takes place responsibly than the roadside trouble spot locations which are so annoying to the general public.

Nick Cole.

Convener, Perth and Kinross Outdoor Access Forum.

No commitment from Sarwar

Sir, – While Anas Sarwar is clearly outperforming Douglas Ross in the battle to be leader of the opposition at Holyrood, it is worth pointing out that “Scottish” Labour is in practice simply the Labour Party in Scotland.

Mr Sarwar has made it clear that he and his colleagues are utterly opposed to a second independence referendum.

He has made it perfectly clear that he would prefer Scotland to be ruled by a Tory government in London than by an SNP government in Scotland.

Given that Labour would stand a better chance of power in an independent Scotland than at Westminster, he is also saying that he would rather be ruled by a Tory government in London than by a Labour government in Edinburgh.

As he chooses to ignore the fact that over 60% of Labour voters polled in Scotland said they would support such a referendum he is clearly committed to the ineffectual Keir Starmer rather than to his own supporters.

Ken Guild.

Brown Street, Broughty Ferry.

Scots Conservatives are a new breed

Sir, – There has been a sharp turn to the right within British Conservatives in Scotland.

We are seeing the replacement of traditional Scottish particularism within a UK framework with a new authoritarian Anglo British Nationalism.

This will no doubt appeal to some British Conservatives in Scotland who campaign vigorously to undermine Holyrood with the objective of abandoning it in the future.

This ultra unionism has no place in any kind of Scottish democracy as it wishes to put Scotland firmly under control of Westminster.

Since the Scottish Parliament was set up it has functioned well and given Scots control over many issues. This new kind of Conservatism is on a dangerous path to silence the Scottish voice by attempting to undermine Holyrood simply because Conservatism is rejected by the vast majority of Scots.

Scots need to ask themselves the question of where their future lies and who do they want to speak for them.

The polls certainly suggest it is not with any kind of Conservative administration, with many people beginning to see what this new breed of Conservative stands for and it frightens them.

Bryan Auchterlonie.

Bluebell Cottage, Perth.

Nuclear warheads are owned by UK

Sir, – Your regular correspondent, Les Mackay, claims Scottish ownership of all nuclear warheads.

In the real world, these warheads can be divided amongst the population they serve and who paid for them, the vast majority of whom do not live in Scotland.

That is the people of the United Kingdom, that Scotland voted to be a part of.

Hamish Hossick.

Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry.