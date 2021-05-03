READERS’ LETTERS: Vote with heads not hearts on election day – a hard border would be a disaster for Scotland

Sir, – The first minister has admitted an independent Scotland would mean a hard border with the rest of the UK.

Imagine how that works with 60% of our exports going to the rest of the UK compared to only 19% to the EU.

We need to wake up to the economic and social disaster that a hard border with our main trading partner would cause.

As an employer of over 60 people in central Scotland but with 82% of our goods heading to England, what sensible argument can be put forward to keep us here?

We keep being told about the economic prospects and the benefits of rejoining the EU.

Do not be fooled; we would have virtually no say in our future with the EU as we would hardly have a seat at the table.

If Scotland were able to rejoin the EU, we would have six MEPs out of 705. Contrast this to 59 MPs out of 650 in Westminster.

On top of that, those trying to orchestrate our independence, will probably not be here to deal with the fallout of the worst divorce our country has ever experienced.

We need to wake up to the disaster an independent Scotland would be and make decisions with our heads, not our hearts.

G Paterson.

The Beeches, Kirkcaldy.

Independence is only serious thing for FM

Sir, – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon writes that serious times need serious leaders.

I think the only thing that is serious for her is independence.

Everything else “cannot be serious” to quote another well know comedian.

A A Bullions.

Glencairn Crescent, Leven.

Why no overnight election count?

Sir, – Why will the upcoming election count not take place overnight as usual?

Is Covid more active at night?

George Morton.

Hudson Road, Rosyth.

Qualified support best road for Greens

Sir, – By the time the Cop26 UN climate summit takes place in November there is a chance the Scottish Greens will be in coalition with the SNP.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie is making a lot of idealistic noise about a low carbon economy.

Within weeks he and fellow Green Lorna Slater may be faced with a crucial decision.

Do they agree to enter into coalition with the SNP or seek some “confidence and supply” agreement?

In the latter they would not be part of the government. This is a quandary.

Coalition government means ministers accept collective Cabinet responsibility.

That means compromise.

Will the Greens’ core support be prepared to accept those compromises?

Liberal Democrats still have the electoral scars from years of coalition with the Conservatives.

The Scottish Greens must guard against looking like the “poodle” of the SNP in government. Qualified support might be a better approach.

It might allow the Greens to maintain some integrity as the Cop26 conference approaches.

Bob Taylor.

Shiel Court, Glenrothes.

Vaccine a must for all healthcare workers

Sir, – I am baffled by the reasons people are reluctant to take the Covid vaccine.

It would be easy to say it is based on ignorance of the facts.

However, what astonishes me the most are healthcare workers who you would think would have no doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines.

This week I heard about a nurse who refused the vaccine because she is allergic to a specific type of fruit.

It does raise the serious question though as to why healthcare workers are permitted to refuse the vaccine and then continue to have contact with patients.

I have heard the argument that being forced to take the vaccine goes against people’s rights. How about patients in hospitals and care homes who should have the right not to have the virus spread by unvaccinated staff?

I believe that for all healthcare workers vaccines should be a pre-condition of employment.

Harry Key.

Mid Street, Largoward.