READERS’ LETTERS: If Boris Johnson can’t get his own house in order, what hope is there for the country?

Sir, – We are rapidly becoming inured to the daily tales of Westminster sleaze and chumocracy.

Despite such behaviour being normalised, we do sometimes still get shocked from time to time – for example the recent alleged “bodies piled high” revelations which if true are unforgivable.

Then we read about the cash for wallpaper and cash for nannies revelations and realise the individual at the helm – Prime Minister Boris Johnson – may well be both morally and financially bankrupt.

It begs the question, if you cannot look after your own house how can you possibly look after a country?

The people of Scotland deserve much, much better than this.

Stewart Falconer.

Glenisla View, Alyth.

Economic case for indy doesn’t add up

Sir, – I have very deep concerns as to the potential major issues if Scotland were to become independent.

Imagine a hard border between Scotland and England?

Imagine Scotland being faced with the same kind of choices and decisions as the UK did after the Brexit vote?

If England were to remove its armed forces out of Scotland,, how will the borders of Great Britain be protected?

Consider the loss of financial support from England. The billions of pounds that’s put into healthcare, business and education, etcetera.

Think of the complications for importing and exporting goods. The services disrupted if the rest of the UK refuses to recognise Scottish professional qualifications and standards (and vice versa); Increased travel costs and passport checks, etc.

I am concerned and I feel that Scotland cannot afford to become independent.

I hope others share my concerns and will vote for a party committed to remaining in the UK.

Andrew Davis.

Hatton House, Abernethy.

Independence must return to Scotland

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon has no need to apologise for the drug situation in Scotland today.

Alcoholism and drug use escalated when Westminster governments ripped the economic and employment hearts out of the people of Scotland in the 1960s and 70s. d Nicola Sturgeon like her predecessor, has been left with the legacy of it.

Scotland’s economic and political unrest continued into the 1980’s, and what better way to settle the situation by Britain’s Westminster Government other than to to form and allow a Scottish devolved government in 1997 and to give it limited powers while, at the same time Westminster’s political parties made sure they would continue to control Scotland’s real valuable assets.

Now there is no need to question the educated Scots why Westminster’s Tory Government tries to bribe the electorate to vote in their favour during Scotland’s devolved government elections, at the same time they seem to think it is their God given right to degrade and discredit the abilities of the Scots, while forgetting temporarily of course their own disgraceful past and present follies.

What was once a free Scottish independent nation must be returned with dignity to its people.

Mrs. J. Moncur.

Kirriemuir, Angus.

Austerity began with Labour, not Tories

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon constantly speaks about Tory austerity.

I would remind her that austerity was brought about by the Labour government.

When the Tories took over, there was a note left by the Labour chancellor saying ‘There is no money left’.

I challenge Nicola Sturgeon to say how she would have dealt with this situation, other than a general tightening of our belt on spending.

I think we would have ended up with a UK deficit that makes the Scottish Government’s current deficit look minuscule.

Covid has of course caused a huge deficit, and I am thankful that the UK government has helped Scotland out with huge sums of money, which has still to be accounted for.

Peter McCormack.

Errol, Perthshire.