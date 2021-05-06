READERS’ LETTERS: Boris Johnson can’t get by on his £157,000 salary? I’ll settle for £100,000 and I’ll even do a week’s work

Sir, – So, Boris Johnson cannot cope with a salary of only £157,000 per year. If that is the case surely, he shouldn’t be trusted to lead the UK as Prime Minister.

I am sure he could walk into some lucrative consultative positions and directorships that would give him far more.

That would leave a vacancy that I would like to apply for.

I would be happy to become PM for £100,000 and I would very quickly bring huge wealth to the country.

For starters I would rejoin the EU which would immediately get trade moving.

On day two I would ensure that Scotland would get independence. I would make the same offer to Wales and Northern Ireland.

Day three would see the fast rail link project being cancelled. That would save billions.

Day four would see those saved billions invested in the NHS so there would be no space for private medicine.

Day five would see that all low paid workers get real pay increases that would allow people to climb out of the poverty trap.

Not a bad start…… I wonder what could be achieved the next week. Thought they said politics was difficult?

Harry Key.

Mid Street, Largoward.

Fiscal framework to suit Scotland needed

Sir, – I read David Lindberg’s letter (Independence would put ‘beautiful country’ at risk, Courier, May 4) regarding the economic responsibility of the Scottish Government.

Most lies within the realms of disinformation.

The vast majority of macroeconomic levers used to impact on Scotland’s economic performance, namely, fiscal and monetary policy (including credit policy and exchange rate policy). were explicitly retained at Westminster.

The Scottish Government has little control over most of these major influences, except for a few taxes.

UK government policy is focused on creating the environment suited to the services-based economy of the South East and London and doesn’t provide help for the more export-based economy of Scotland.

Indeed, looking on a nations and regions basis, only two areas in the UK show a positive balance sheet, London and South-East England.

That this is due to the extraction of value by businesses headquartered there, but created elsewhere, is also ignored by Mr Lindberg.

The only solution for Scotland to this continuing decline is to become independent, to design a fiscal and monetary environment that is suited to our needs and nurture our own economy matched to our own needs., and not the needs of the South East corner of these islands.

Dr John P Hughes.

Hyndford Street, Dundee.

Wind turbines can destroy peatlands

Sir, – In your article “peat compost ban calls grow to help climate” (Courier, May 4) campaigners, including Dan Watson of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) are campaigning to stop the use of peat for gardening.

A far more serious threat to our peat bogs and its CO2 sequestration capability, is the construction of hundreds of wind turbines in such areas where the erection of each turbine can result in the destruction of hundreds of tonnes of peat in order to construct the foundation.

Why do we never hear of any objections to such desecration by NTS or other campaigners during the turbine planning application process?

GM Lindsay.

Whinfield Gardens, Kinross.

What matters most for Scotland at polls?

Sir, – This week every voter should be asking what matters most for Scotland?

It could be almost guaranteed that most would consider prosperity, security, health, education and environment to be important for the future of Scotland.

Independence can only bring worsening conditions in all these areas, as Scotland is not currently self-funding.

Just consider Brexit for a moment. This has been quite painful after just 48 years in the EU – the separation of Scotland from the UK after 313 years will be unimaginable.

Craig Rabey.

Cowie Crescent, St Fergus.