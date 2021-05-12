READERS’ LETTERS: Willie Rennie and Gordon Brown are looking increasingly irrelevant – but to say there’s no mandate for a second indyref misses the point

Sir, – I am struck by the claim there is not a mandate to call a second independence referendum, given that, by itself, the SNP does not command an overall majority.

To highlight the scale of the SNP victory, the party achieved 47.7% of the constituency vote in these elections, the highest achieved by any party since Labour’s victory in the 1966 UK general election, when it achieved 48%, including 49.8% in Scotland.

The SNP now holds 85% of the constituencies in Scotland, smashing the 63% of seats won by Tony Blair in Labour’s 1997 landslide victory.

Let us not forget, Prime Minister David Cameron enacted a referendum on Brexit with 36.1% of the vote, and this was enacted by Boris Johnson with a mere 43.6% .

The Scottish Parliament now has a pro-independence majority of 15 (64 SNP MSPs plus eight Green MSPs) matching that of the 2011 election which resulted in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

In that year the SNP achieved 45.4% of the vote on a turnout of just over half the electorate, considerably less than the 64.2% turnout achieved in the 2021 elections.

People can disagree on how the UK Government should respond to demands from a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, but the party political composition of that majority is of no constitutional significance and shouldn’t influence the decision.

Alex Orr.

Marchmont Road, Edinburgh.

Vote was nothing for Willie to shout about

Sir, – I noted with interest an article about the LibDems in north-east Fife headed, “Willie Rennie doubles majority in north-east Fife and sends ‘clear message to the SNP.”

The message is not quite as Mr Rennie intended. In Fife, four of the five constituencies are SNP and in Holyrood the LibDem representation is down from five to four.

Having four seats means the LibDems no longer have ‘main party’ status, which, as far as I’m aware, means they are not represented at First Minister’s Questions and are no longer on the Parliamentary committees.

This is not a situation a party leader should make any attempt to boast about.

If LibDem voters wanted to have real representation at Holyrood and see action taken they should have gone to the SNP.

Brian Powell.

St Andrews, Fife.

New future, or did FM return to type?

Sir, – I missed Nicola Sturgeon’s victory speech but I can just imagine her look as she tells her adoring public how she’s going to keep some of her promises like, sorting out the mess her party have made of the NHS in Scotland, fixing our failing education system, sorting out the worst drugs problem in Europe, child poverty, the affordable housing problem, and so on.

Anyway, I don’t suppose she could be heard over the cries of her loyal voters, calling out things like, “So when do I get my 4% pay rise?” or “when will I get my free bike?”.

Or did she just revert to type over “let’s have another referendum, don’t ask how we can afford it, we need more powers, it’s all the Tories’ fault”.

Surely not.

Robert Park.

Murray Street, Dundee.

Brown’s tuppence worth not required

Sir, – So, Gordon Brown has stepped in front of the TV cameras once again.

How come he only appears when he believes we mere mortals need to be warned against the evils of Scottish independence?

Where did he go when issues such as the huge damage caused by the stupidity of Brexit needed to be addressed?

I find his patronising tone to be incredibly insulting to we Scots who believe in independence for our country.

Why does this yesterday’s man have the gall to believe that his vision of Scotland should be listened to as if he has some magical insight?

By believing we are better off with the status quo he wants us to be governed by a corrupt, incompetent and amoral Westminster elite.

I suggest Gordon Brown should let us get on with becoming a successful and modern independent country.

Harry Key.

Mid Street, Largoward.