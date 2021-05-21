READERS’ LETTERS: Hands up if you think Nicola Sturgeon needs to shoulder the blame for Scotland’s poor marks in education

Sir, – The Institute for Government blamed the Curriculum for Excellence for Scotland’s failures in maths and science in schools.

The Legatum Institute’s Centre for Prosperity confirmed Scotland’s literacy standards are well below the UK average.

Both reports were rather conveniently aired after the Scottish election, all in the name of open and honest government, but it seems it is John Swinney who is responsible for these failings.

After 15 years of SNP government, Scotland’s education is still failing Scotland’s children and rearranging the deckchairs on the SNP Titanic does not distract from where that responsibility really lies, Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon, who demanded she be judged on education.

Even with her eye on the ball, collision with that particular iceberg was seemingly inevitable. All the lifeboats are needed for our schoolchildren, the captain should go down with her ship.

Hamish Hossick,

Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry.

Let’s all do our bit over climate change

Sir, – Many years ago when climate change first raised its ugly head, the mantra was “Reduce, Re-use, Recycle”. It seems that we are all on the same giant oil tanker, which seems to take years to make a change of course.

Back then, the climate change deniers simply stated that it wasn’t true, it was all of these “hippy” “tree-hugger” types, that are all “smoking” something, and are disaffected with the real world.

Now the climate change deniers have moved argument into denying the solutions.

Some use the cost of mining the rare minerals to create the electric environment, meaning transport and heating, as arguments to do nothing, or the fact that China seems to have invested in “capturing” these rare valuable resources, and seem to imply that China may hold us to ransom.

It is generally accepted that using fossil fuel is the major contributor to the rise in global temperature. The vision statement from years ago “Reduce, Re-use, Recycle” still holds value for us all.

Scotland as a large producer of fossil fuels over the last 40 years could become the largest carbon capture facility in Europe, doing our bit for the world.

Alistair Ballantyne,

Birkhill, Angus.

Absurd policy on safety of traffic

Sir, – I read with interest about the decision to abandon a 20mph zone in Fife. Perhaps Councillor Craik should ask the relevant council department how the zone came to be established.

My inquiry regarding the imposition elsewhere in Fife elicited a response that stated “local demand” was the source.

Now, it is not difficult for a department to create demand by asking local community groups and councillors if they want speed bumps, crossings, limits etc. Refusal makes these people and groups hostages to fortune in event of an accident.

I am all for safety, but it is absurd to reduce traffic to a crawl when one side of the road is bordered by a field and the other a grass verge. Try going through Kinghorn.

Scott Brady,

Burntisland, Fife.

University must be haven for free speech

Sir, – As someone who has spoken several times at Abertay University, I was delighted to hear the principal, Professor Nigel Seaton, reassure Courier readers that his university is committed to free speech (May 17).

his would be welcome were it not for his qualifying remarks – “students are free to express any lawful views they wish to, as long as this is not done in an intolerant or abusive way”.

The trouble is who decides what is intolerant or abusive? The extremist transgender activists would say that anyone who brings biology into gender (such as the student who said that women have vaginas) is being intolerant and abusive.

It won’t be long before disagreeing with any social policy of the civic, academic and political elites in Scotland, is deemed to be “hate speech” and thus against the law.

David Robertson,

Ex-minister of St Peter’s Free Church, Dundee.

This is a selection of letters from the print edition of The Courier. Click here to enjoy the daily paper on your smartphone, tablet or computer.