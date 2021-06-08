READERS LETTERS: I owe my my freedom to the British on D-Day, their memorial is long overdue

Sir, – Watching the news tonight, I learned that, only now after 77 years, a British memorial is opened in Vers-sur-Mer, Normandy, as a tribute to the Brave British men and women who lost their lives during the D-Day landings.

I speak as a Dutch woman, who has been on holiday in Normandy many, many times, always around June 6.

The Netherland was one of the countries that suffered beyond words during the Nazi occupation 1940-1945 and I experienced the trauma from my parents, who suffered tremendously in that period.

Going to France, was my way of honouring the the dead in the cemeteries in France.

It is a part if my upbringing and I see it as my duty to show gratitude.

All those taking part in the D-day landings, gave their lives, voluntarily, for our freedom.

In Arromanches there were little memorials for the enormous losses of British lives. There is a cemetery in Bayeux, but that is about it.

In those years, I have spoken with British veterans who were so disappointed that their efforts were not commemorated in the same way as the memorials for the Americans, Canadians etc.

Why did it have to take 77 years to recognise the enormous sacrifice from the British?

It is scandalous that it is only now, when so many veterans have passed away already, that finally they have their memorial.

I hope, in future, to go there once again, to show my husband what an enormous feat the British achieved there.

June 6 will always be the day when I take a few minutes in silence, to thank those who sacrificed their lives for my freedom and liberated us from Nazi oppression. Without their actions I could not live the life I live now.

Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus, Strathmiglo.

How green is your rewilding policy?

Sir, – As a qualified gardener I read the following article with interest: “Councils poised to leave roadside grass uncut as part of rewilding drive”, Courier June 5.

In my opinion leaving some roadside verges uncut would not be a bad thing for wildlife however it must be carefully managed. Junctions, roundabouts and other similar sightlines need to be kept clear.

If it is proven in a court of law that an accident has been caused by poor sightlines then local authorities or other road maintenance companies such as Bear could find themselves in serious trouble and having to pay out huge sums of compensation.

I also have some reservations about leaving certain areas of grass uncut. It is certainly not appropriate to leave housing schemes uncut or the local park or the local cemetery.

These kind of spaces should be maintained to the highest of standards. Leaving areas of grass uncut can lead to other problems such as people using an area for a dog toilet, increase in pests or disease including things like tics and mice, increase in litter or anti-social behaviour.

While some councils say rewilding has an environmental benefit I believe in many cases it is a cost cutting exercise and it potentially could be less environmentally friendly.

If you cut the grass less often when you do come to cut it you will need to invest in heavier machinery to cope with it.

Cutting through longer grass also burns more fuel as more engine power will be required. You will also have bigger repair bills if the long grass does attract litter and fly tipping since things like bottles or concrete rubble will not do machinery any good.

As it is now less than a year to go before the council elections I would urge voters to keep an eye on the above issues. If things are getting out of hand then contact your local councillors. If they feel their seats are under threat then they will back down soon enough.

Alastair Macintyre.

Webster Place, Rosyth.

Who is responsible for drugs use?

Sir, – These are, there are two major problems in blaming lack of progress on drugs deaths on the Scottish Government.

The first and simplest is that drugs policy is reserved so we can legally only go the way Westminster allows.

The biggest problem however is based on the adage ‘you can take a horse to water but cannot make it drink’.

If people, for whatever reason, use recreational drugs to excess and spurn attempts to change their habits how can the government be solely responsible?

Nick Cole.

Balmacron Farmhouse,

Meigle.

