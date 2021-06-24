READERS’ LETTERS: Why Aberfeldy and Arbroath are worlds apart

Sir, – My beloved and I just had a short break in heaven. It was called Aberfeldy in idyllic Perthshire.

The grass was green, the trees were overburdened with leaves and blossoms, the birds and other little wildlife were blooming.

All this was due to the natural God-given supply of sunshine, rain and most importantly that gas of life carbon dioxide.

This is the third crucial component of photosynthesis which makes rural Perthshire the veritable Garden of Eden.

At present it is only just over 400ppm and anyone with basic science knowledge knows we need lots more CO2 to make our world greener.

On our return to Angus I had to go to that cradle of Scottish independence Arbroath for an appointment.

I was surprised to find the potholed dual carriageway was reduced to half for a trial to see if cyclists wanted to use one half of the road.

As would be obvious to anyone with a positive IQ, nary a cyclist did I see.

How has it happened that not only have lunatics taken over the asylum, no one stopped them from throwing away the key?

Patrick Healy.

Waterside View, Carnoustie.

Fly-tipping fibs

Sir, – There have been nationwide complaints of increased fly-tipping from councils, land owners, farmers and members of the public, causing immeasurable sums of money to continually clean up, but Fife Council now declare that the recycling booking system actually saves them money.

Someone in the council is telling porkies.

Gordon Dunsmuir.

Bankton Park, Kingskettle.

Wise spending

Sir, – I was watching the Euros football match between Wales and Switzerland on Saturday when the commentator said he noticed on the way to the stadium the price of fuel was 30p a litre but then added Azerbaijan was an oil-rich country.

Would Scotland have been an oil-rich country if we had spent more wisely rather than on illegal wars and nuclear weapons?

Then again perhaps not.

James Last.

Stronsay Court, Perth.

Energy claims

Sir, – Companies who were advertising on GB News have capitulated to the demands of woke groups which demanded they boycott it.

GB News will provide an alternative to the left-leaning BBC. One of these cowardly companies was Octopus Energy.

This company, Bulb Energy, Pure Planet, Shell Energy, Green Energy UK, Ecotricity and Ovo Energy all claim to supply “100% green electricity to their customers’’. This is impossible.

Over the last 42 days gas was providing, on average, 41.5% of the electricity sent to the national grid, renewables only 21.7%.

Why has the Advertising Standards Authority, despite numerous complaints, not banned these misleading adverts? Is it woke as well?

Clark Cross.

Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Costly incompetence

Sir, – I read your piece on the decision by Angus Council to refuse the offer of £400k for 35 homes in Inglis Court from Mark Guild, who intends to redevelop the sheltered housing complex.

The residents in Edzell all seem to want the Guild homes offer and not the council spend of circa £3.5 million.

The person leading the no vote is Councillor Duff who has little or no background in planning I believe. However, he did lead the Montrose recycling upgrade a few years ago.

It finished up costing three times the budget and is still a poor upgrade. Will the £3.5m become some huge number the council does not have and the project dropped or postponed?

I suggest the council accept the £400k from Guild homes and spend it on fixing roads or schools.

We need some businessmen in this council to help make sound business decisions. We are all paying for this lack of competence.

George Sangster.

Woodlands, Montrose.

This is a selection of readers’ letters from the print edition of The Courier. Click here to enjoy them, along with the rest of the paper, on your laptop, tablet or mobile phone every day.