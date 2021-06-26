Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

Celebrating Courier Country: 6 Nostalgic Photos from the Archive

By DC Thomson Shop
June 26 2021, 10.49am Updated: October 29 2021, 11.11am
Elie, Fife
Elie, Fife.

Taking readers on nostalgic journey through the decades exploring all corners of Courier Country, here are 6 fantastic photos featured in the 2022 calendar.

Each lifted from our archive , we first travel back sixty years to Broughty Ferry waterfront.

1. Broughty Ferry

Brougthy Ferry waterfront.
Brougthy Ferry waterfront.

A huge crowd gathered for a ceremony in Broughty Ferry in 1961, with lifeboats standing by in the harbour waters.

2. Elie

Elie, Fife.
Elie, Fife.

A coastal view of Elie, Fife, with the Loft Refreshment Rooms on the left of this photograph captured in 1934.

3. Glenshee

Glenshee
Glenshee.

A class of beginners look on as the instructor gives them a demonstration with the snow-covered hills of Glenshee in the background in this beautiful image captured in 1970.

Inspired? Pre-order The Courier Calendar 2022, here.

4. Leuchars

RAF Leuchars
RAF Leuchars.

The Queen and Prince Philip review the Venoms at RAF Leuchars from the back of a jeep in June 1957.

5. Perth

Perth
Perth.

Looking over Smeaton’s Bridge towards the North Inch in this image of the Fair City of Perth from March 1968.

6. Dundee

Dundee Law
Dundee Law.

This stunning photograph captures a group taking in the view from the top of Dundee Law in 1959.

Pre-order now for delivery in August

Pre-order The Courier Country Calendar 2022 at DC Thomson Shop

Click here to visit our shop.

All of the images used in this calendar are from our own archive and are available to buy as prints or on canvas. Visit Photoshop Scotland for more information.

