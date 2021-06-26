Celebrating Courier Country: 6 Nostalgic Photos from the Archive

An error occurred. Please try again.

Taking readers on nostalgic journey through the decades exploring all corners of Courier Country, here are 6 fantastic photos featured in the 2022 calendar.

Each lifted from our archive , we first travel back sixty years to Broughty Ferry waterfront.

1. Broughty Ferry

A huge crowd gathered for a ceremony in Broughty Ferry in 1961, with lifeboats standing by in the harbour waters.

2. Elie

A coastal view of Elie, Fife, with the Loft Refreshment Rooms on the left of this photograph captured in 1934.

3. Glenshee

A class of beginners look on as the instructor gives them a demonstration with the snow-covered hills of Glenshee in the background in this beautiful image captured in 1970.

4. Leuchars

The Queen and Prince Philip review the Venoms at RAF Leuchars from the back of a jeep in June 1957.

5. Perth

Looking over Smeaton’s Bridge towards the North Inch in this image of the Fair City of Perth from March 1968.

6. Dundee

This stunning photograph captures a group taking in the view from the top of Dundee Law in 1959.

