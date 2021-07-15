University Challenge: Bamber Gascoigne was in the chair when Dundee University triumphed in 1983

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
University Challenge: Bamber Gascoigne was in the chair when Dundee University triumphed in 1983

By Amy Hall
July 15 2021, 10.00am Updated: February 8 2022, 11.01am
The team from the University of Dundee triumphed in the 1983 University Challenge.
University Challenge first broadcast across the UK on ITV in 1962, hosted by iconic quiz master Bamber Gascoigne.

Gascoigne, who has died aged 87, helped make the show a cult favourite and was the originator of catchphrases such as “your starter for 10”.

Despite a hiatus after being axed from ITV in 1987, before being revived by the BBC in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman at the helm, it remains a firm fan favourite to this day.

A close call in 1978

The University of Dundee had the chance to become the first Scottish winners of the quiz show 16 years after the first broadcast when the team made up of Tom McGhee, Isabel Morgan, Alistair Thomson and Enid Anderson beat competition from Aberystwyth to reach the show’s quarter finals.

It wasn’t meant to be however when the team were pipped at the post by the Sidney Sussex College at the University of Cambridge.

The Dundee University Challenge team in 1978.
Despite their loss, the team were still celebrated in the city with those who watched the show remembering captain Alistair Thomson’s musical knowledge, answering every music question which cropped up.

He also gained increasingly enthusiastic applause from the audience each time as he answered with greater detail than even host Bamber had on his cue card.

A triumphant victory in 1983

The University of St Andrews became the first Scottish institute to be crowned champions on the long running show in 1982 but the luck of the Scots kept coming when in 1983 it was Dundee’s turn, although it almost never happened – twice.

The foursome was made up of James A. Smith (Economics and Politics), Graeme Davidson (Law), Donald Kennedy (Medicine) and captain Peter Burt (Zoology) with future University Rector Craig Murray being the team’s first reserve.

The team proved themselves as Britain’s brightest brainboxes with a startling run all the way to the winners’ podium but it was one of the more remarkable performances in the show’s history, involving scoring errors that earned them reprieves along the way, most notably when a viewer noted a disallowed correct answer.

Back in the 80s, to qualify for the quarter-final, teams had to win three games. Despite the Dundee side winning their first two, against Salford and Westfield, London, they received a devastating loss against Balliol College, Oxford.

Flashback to the team’s moment of glory. From left James Smith, Graeme Davidson, question master Bamber Gascoigne, Donald Kennedy and Peter Burt.

A week on from their supposed defeat the team were called up by Granada and told there had been a scoring error and they should actually have been named the winners.

It was on to the quarter-final where it appeared they had lost to University College, Oxford, by a painfully slim margin of five points.

However lightning indeed struck twice.

Following the airing of the quarter-final, viewers noted a disallowed correct answer which was also the case for Corpus Christi College, Cambridge. The teams were invited for a play-off with Dundee coming out on top.

The team smoothly progressed through the quarter and semi-finals, against Leeds and Birmingham before coming head-to-head with Durham in the final.

The first game was lost comprehensively before Dundee mounted a fightback and forced a decider.

It was a cliff-hanger that was only decided in 30 seconds before the final buzzer sounded, with Dundee inching it.

Bamber Gascoigne was most well known for phrases like “your starter for ten”, “no conferring” and “well remembered, Queens”. He hosted the show from its inception in 1962 until it was axed by ITV in 1987.

Remembering the win, team-mate Graeme Davidson, said: “I confess to having experienced in the moment a certain sense of ‘Ha…we showed them!’, as regards people who might not have rated our chances of getting anywhere at all in the tournament, far less actually advancing to the senior stages and eventually going on to win the chuffing thing, after an utterly draining and totally nail-biting three-game final!”

The victory made Dundee only the second Scottish university to win University Challenge, a record that was only added to when the University of Edinburgh were crowned in 2019.

New team for Dundee in 2021

Pharmacology PhD student Barnaby Stonier, captained Dundee’s team in 2021, being joined by third year anatomy student Conor Philip, Jacob Spurrell, who was in his first year of graduate medicine and the team’s youngest member was biomedical science first year Olivia Russell.

Team captain Barnaby said before the first show in September: “It’s an incredible opportunity, but also a lot of pressure. A lot of people watching on TV might not know much about Dundee, so we’re really acting as ambassadors for the university.

“As it’s been so long since Dundee were last on the show I’m sure a lot of local people and students will be following us closely.”

The University of Dundee team hope to claim victory for the first time since 1983.
“Ultimately as someone who grew up watching University Challenge, becoming the captain of a team is a dream come true. Whatever happens in the competition it’s an experience that I’ll never forget.”

The student team won their debut match with 145 points.

Dundee went out in the quarter-final to Reading University.

