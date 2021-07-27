Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Past Times

Classic steam trains in Tayside: From the Flying Scotsman to Blue Peter

The 60163 Tornado revived the glory days of steam and excited train fans in Tayside and Fife on Thursday July 22.
By Graeme Strachan
July 27 2021, 7.00am Updated: July 27 2021, 12.23pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Tornado is pictured sweeping majestically around Invergowrie Bay on the way to Aberdeen in March 2019.
Tornado is pictured sweeping majestically around Invergowrie Bay on the way to Aberdeen in March 2019.

The 60163 Tornado revived the glory days of steam and excited train fans in Tayside and Fife on Thursday July 22.

The steam engine, originally designed by Arthur H Peppercorn, was seen in the film Paddington 2 and raced against a car and a motorbike in Top Gear.

The locomotive left from Edinburgh Waverley station to journey along the east coast mainline and crowds clustered at stations along the route.

The trailing clouds of steam have always proved irresistible to rail enthusiasts who clamber over each other to get snaps as these locos thunder past.

We have decided to go back in time by looking at some of the classic engines from the age of steam which have visited Tayside and Fife over the years.

The Flying Scotsman

In May 1964, the Flying Scotsman went on a rail tour from Edinburgh to Aberdeen.

The train left Edinburgh Waverley and went through Fife to Stanley and the 26-mile route to Forfar and on to Bridge of Dun which were still in use.

The journey home from Aberdeen went back down the east coast line where our first picture shows the locomotive going past Arbroath Railway Station.

People turned out in droves when the engine arrived in Dundee.

A large crowd brought traffic to a standstill and invaded the tracks at Tay Bridge Station to witness the most famous locomotive in the world.

Sayajirao

The Peppercorn Class A2 steam locomotive 60530 Sayajirao is pictured at Dundee West Station yard in May 1965.

Peppercorn A2s were named after the designer of the class, Arthur Peppercorn.

All but the first of the class were named after racehorses and Sayajirao entered service in 1948 after being built in Doncaster.

She went on to pull trains in Dundee in the 1960s.

She was eventually withdrawn in November 1966.

Carmyllie Pilot

Our picture from March 1975 shows the Carmyllie Pilot back on the rails in Dundee before being taken to the Strathspey Railway.

Carmyllie Pilot, loco number 46464, started life in Crewe back in 1950 and was the last of a batch of five to be built before production moved to Darlington.

She was finally withdrawn in August 1966 after only 16 years in service following British Rail’s decision to replace steam with diesel.

The steam locomotive had been sitting in a shed opposite Briggs’ refinery in East Dock Street since March 1967 before being loaned to the Strathspey Railway where she hauled the first scheduled passenger train on July 22 1978.

Green Arrow

Green Arrow was built in June 1936 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works to a design of Nigel Gresley.

The first-built and sole surviving member of its class, it was designed for hauling express freight and passenger trains.

She was withdrawn from service in 1962 and selected for preservation.

Our picture shows the Green Arrow when she visited Dundee as part of the centenary celebrations of the Tay Bridge in June 1987.

She was pulling the Fair Maid train.

Union of South Africa

The Union of South Africa was built at Doncaster Works in 1937.

The ‘A4’ was a common sight on the east coast mainline between London and Scotland.

60009 is one of six surviving A4s and our first picture shows 50 rail enthusiasts on the platform at Tay Bridge Station when the locomotive arrived in May 1973.

Our second picture shows how popular the old girl was when she returned to Dundee in 1975 with enthusiasts out in force on the platform.

Our third picture shows John Cameron of Balluthie Farm, Fife, who was the driver of the steam engine and Tommy Farrell of Broxburn who was the fireman.

Her distinguishing features include deep green livery and a Springbok Plaque, which was gifted to the engine by a South African newspaper proprietor in 1954.

She was finally retired from service in 2000.

Blue Peter

The Blue Peter steam locomotive is pictured leaving Dundee in August 1994 where she was pulling the Aberdonian train.

She was one of 14 of the class designed by Arthur Peppercorn and entered service in 1948 just weeks after the newly nationalised British Railways began life.

During steaming trials in 1951 between the single and double chimney A2s, 60532 achieved 100mph between Stonehaven and Montrose.

Towards the end of its career the locomotive was allocated to Dundee and became the last Peppercorn Pacific to be overhauled at Darlington Works.

She was saved from scrap in the late 1960s and renamed Blue Peter by the BBC show’s presenters in 1970 following her preservation.

Lancashire Fusilier

The Lancashire Fusilier is pictured pulling the Great Britain VI train across the Tay Rail Bridge in April 2013 before pulling into Dundee Station.

Built in 1937, the locomotive is one of just a handful of its type left after being withdrawn in 1968.

The loco was travelling north on a tour.

She has returned to Tayside and Fife many times over the years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Past Times team

More from The Courier