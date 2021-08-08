Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Past Times

10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

By John Post and Amy Hall
August 8 2021, 6.45pm
Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, John Post and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

It has been a while since I have seen anyone taking out their handy digital camera t take pictures but here one of the visitors to Aberdour Festival was so impressed with this Lego train set she did just that.

 

Neil Jarvie, right, was pictured as he prepared to complete a badminton marathon for Cancer Research at Bells Sport Centre in Perth. He is pictured before completing the feat alongside duty manager Steve McPhee.

 

The Duke of Rothesay arrives at an archaeological site on the site of the Nybster Broch, where he met schoolchildren digging for artefacts at Caithness Broch Centre in Auckengill.

Nybster is one of the most important sites in Caithness, with a history stretching to 2,000 years. Finds include metalwork, jewellery and Roman pottery.

 

A little bit of Dundee was on display during a performance at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle as the Royal Navy Field Gun display featured an appearance from a model HM Frigate Unicorn.

 

Folk in Dundee were heading in to the big top as the Moscow State Circus rolled into town. Here some of the performers gave a taste of what the audience could expect at their shows which featured incredible acrobatics.

 

People walking in the North Inch may have wondered why two grown men were swinging on a tree branch, but had they taken a closer look they may have recognised local Personal Trainer Steve Bonthrone putting someone through a rigorous exercise routine.

Pictured, Steve Bonthrone (left) instructs David Peat, while using a TRX Suspension Trainer, developed by US Navy Seals. David takes his health seriously, as his job as an Aero medical Doctor demands a good level of fitness.

 

Satrosphere, Aberdeen were celebrating their brand new bug exhibition which allowed kids to get up close and personal with just some exotic and unusual insects. Here Aberdeen reporter Jamie MacDonald braved the exhibit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While attention has been on the Olympics for the past two weeks in 2011 attention was turned to the Dextro Energy Triathlon ITU World Championship Series in Hyde Park, London. Russia’s Alexander Brukhankov, left took second place while Great Britain’s Alistair Brownlee, middle, took first place and Jonathan Brownlee  came in third.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Queen Elizabeth II inspects the Ballater Guard, made up of soldiers from the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, as she takes up summer residence at Balmoral.

 

Day two of the Black Isle Show 2011 at Mansefield Park, Muir of Ord was well underway and luckily even the rain didn’t dampen spirits. Here Niall Macdonald was back in Scotland on holiday from Stavanger in Norway to the family home in Resollis.

 

 

