Trip back in time: A bird’s-eye-view of St Andrews through the decades

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson's vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Fife town of St Andrews.
By Graeme Strachan
August 10 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
This image from 1995 shows off the majesty of St Andrews from the air with the added bonus of a fighter jet in shot at the same time.

The Auld Grey Toun is known worldwide as The Home of Golf but is also famous for its beach, its church, cathedral and university.

This aerial shot from July 1954 gives a birds-eye-view of the harbour entrance.

The church, graveyard, beach and town are in the spotlight here.

The photo below from April 1956 shows an aerial view of St Andrews facing east towards the sea.

You can see views of the Old Course and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club.

The Old Course was pivotal to the development of how the game is played today.

Have you ever played a round of golf here?

Our next image was taken in July 1957 during The Open where Bobby Locke won his fourth Claret Jug by three strokes from Peter Thomson.

The West Sands beach can also be seen which became famous for the slow-motion running scene in Chariots of Fire.

The beach run has become one of the most iconic scenes in British cinema.

The image below from March 1983 shows St Leonards School, cottage hospital, cathedral, harbour and St Andrews Utd FC’s home ground.

The team won the Scottish Junior Cup during the 1959-60 season and is now managed by Brechin City legend Charlie King.

The image below from March 1999 focuses on the old part of St Andrews facing west from the sea.

The remains of St Andrews Cathedral can be seen which was once the largest cathedral in Scotland.

Finally here’s another image from 1999 which shows an aerial view over the 18th hole of the Old Course.

You can also see the R&A Golf Club and the red brick Hamilton Grand hotel.

The then university residence was renamed The Carlton Hotel during filming of Chariots of Fire back in 1980.

