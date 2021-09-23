Monday magic: When Jimmy Greaves showed his genius against Dundee at Dens Park

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves put Dundee to the sword in a memorable encounter which marked the end of an era for Bill Brown.

The Monday night game under the Dens Park floodlights was part of the deal which took Alan Gilzean to White Hart Lane for £72,500 in December 1964.

The friendly took place on October 10 1966 by which time Gilzean had become a terrace favourite after striking up a memorable partnership with Greaves.

Suspension

Gilzean had scored twice in a 2-1 win against Manchester City at Maine Road that weekend to put Tottenham top of the league before the trip to Dundee.

Not that Gilzean would play any part against his former club because he was starting a two-week suspension for making an obscene remark to a linesman.

Former Dundee goalkeeper Bill Brown played for Tottenham whose starting line-up also included Dave Mackay, Terry Venables and Cliff Jones.

Dundee: Ally Donaldson, Alex Hamilton, Bobby Cox, Alex Kinninmonth, Jim Easton, Doug Houston, Billy Campbell, Andy Penman, Kenny Cameron, Jim McLean, Derek McKay. Substitute: Jocky Scott

Tottenham: Bill Brown, Alan Mullery, Ron Henry, Eddie Clayton, Mike England, Dave Mackay, Jimmy Robertson, Terry Venables, Frank Saul, Jimmy Greaves, Cliff Jones. Substitute: Keith Weller

Jimmy Greaves was a constant menace throughout the match.

He started the move to put Tottenham ahead in the second minute when his defence-splitting pass found Jones unmarked on the left wing.

Doug Houston got himself in a tangle trying to dribble the cross clear and Greaves was quick to slip the ball home past Ally Donaldson from six yards.

Tottenham almost went two goals up on 11 minutes when Dundee captain Bobby Cox was forced to clear a header by Jimmy Robertson off the line.

Dundee went straight upfield and Bill Brown saved well at Jim McLean’s feet before Kinninmonth had a shot blocked after going through on goal.

Seven minutes before the interval Greaves was again on target when he finished from close-range after Jones used his speed to get past the Dundee defenders.

Right on half-time, Donaldson did well to punch out a Mullery drive before he responded quickly and tipped a shot from Jones round the post.

Kinnonmonth opened Dundee’s account on 49 minutes with a low 18-yard strike from a Penman pass.

Dundee were unlucky not to equalise on 59 minutes.

Cameron’s shot struck Brown’s foot and came back off the crossbar to Hamilton, whose drive was beaten down by the Tottenham goalkeeper.

Clayton scrambled the ball clear and moved upfield where Jimmy Robertson sent over a low centre that Mackay met on the run to smash home from 18 yards.

The London side seemed content with their 3-1 lead and fell back on the defensive but were caught on the hop on 79 minutes by a header from Jim McLean.

Dundee went all out for the equaliser with 10 minutes to go.

The Dark Blues were foiled by Brown’s brilliant goalkeeping including a great save from Cox with two minutes to go which robbed Dundee of an equaliser.

Northampton Town

Brown, who represented Scotland in the 1958 World Cup, was sold to Northampton Town just a few days later after losing his place to Pat Jennings.

Former Dundee goalkeeper Ally Donaldson has recalled his memories of the match and his experience of playing against Greaves who died on Sunday aged 81.

“I will never forget one of the goals that was scored by Jimmy,” he said.

“There was a low cross into the six yard box and I dived at full stretch to block his shot, but he calmly dinked the ball over my body which was sheer class!

“I also remember when Dundee were down in London playing a friendly against Millwall and we went to the Tottenham against Portsmouth FA Cup game.

“Alan Gilzean and Jimmy Greaves were the Spurs strikers and one of the goals scored by Jimmy was classy.

“The ball was played to Gillie at knee height around the penalty spot.

“Gillie had his back to goal and saw Jimmy arriving at speed.

“He calmly laid the ball off to Jimmy who cracked a shot into the net before the keeper could move.”

John Lennon

He went on to score 44 goals in 57 international appearances for England and remains Tottenham’s record goal-scorer with 266 goals in 279 games.

His stardom was such that in 1964 John Lennon stopped a Beatles concert at the London Palladium mid-set after spotting Greaves in the crowd.

Greaves also played for AC Milan and West Ham United and scored a total of 366 top-flight goals before retiring in 1971 after he fell prey to alcoholism.

Donaldson said: “I watched Jimmy score many goals on TV playing for his various clubs and he was lightning quick in the box and a master at stroking the ball into the net.

“I think playing alongside Gillie for Spurs was a dream come true for Jimmy as many goals were set up from deft flicks from Gillie.”

Who does he think Greaves could be compared to in the modern era?

“Jimmy Greaves was an old fashioned type of striker,” he said.

“He didn’t chase back and didn’t do any defending.

“He appeared a bit lazy but came to life when the ball came his way.

“I can’t think of any modern day striker like Jimmy, but probably Mo Salah of Liverpool is the closest and he’s another fantastic finisher.”

Greaves went on to enjoy a career in broadcasting during the 1980s, most notably working alongside Ian St John on Saint and Greavsie.

Greavsie was often guilty of ribbing Scottish viewers during his broadcasting career with his patronising take on Scottish goalies.

After Dundee United’s Hamish McAlpine played against Manchester United in a Uefa Cup clash in 1985, he encouraged “Haggis…erm I mean Hamish” to “keep it up”.

George Best

Donaldson played against some of the greats during his lengthy Dens career and Greaves stands out alongside the mercurial talents of George Best.

He was on the receiving end in March 1980 when Best chose a match at Easter Road against Dundee to turn in his finest performance during his time in Scotland.

No footage exists of the goal but the match reports suggest it was virtually a one-man show from one of the greatest players ever to grace Scottish football.

Best rolled back the years and opened the scoring on 25 minutes.

He charged from the halfway line and dummied four Dundee defenders in the box before he sent a left foot shot low past Donaldson.

The Northern Ireland international set up his team’s second goal just before the break with a magnificent pass for winger Willie Murray to race on to and stick the ball past Donaldson.

“He collected the ball around the centre circle and headed downhill towards our goal,” Donaldson recalled.

“I cannot remember how many players he beat by skill – as his dynamic pace had gone – but he beat another couple of defenders at the edge of the box, before striking a scintillating, unstoppable shot into the net.

“He took around five minutes to return to the centre circle and fully recover.

“He was a fantastic player in his prime, which ended all too soon.

“The phrase ‘a flawed genius’ sums him up quite well.”

A phrase which could also sum up the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

