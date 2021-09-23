Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Madonna and Oasis for Dundee? The story of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2006

Arctic Monkeys, Madonna, Oasis and Justin Timberlake for Dundee?
By Graeme Strachan
September 23 2021, 12.30pm Updated: September 23 2021, 1.17pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Radio 1 Big Weekend was a huge success back in 2006.

These were some of the jaw-dropping names initially mentioned after Dundee was chosen to host Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2006.

Dundonians heard the announcement about the location from aboard the RRS Discovery during Colin Murray and Edith Bowman’s Radio 1 show.

Pop legend Madonna.

Fifer Edith said: “I am so pleased we’re coming to Dundee – it’s like coming home.

“I’ve pestered my bosses for ages to do something up here because a lot of bands don’t come any further north than Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“It’s going to be an absolutely fabulous weekend.

“I don’t know what they’ve got planned for us yet, but it will be very special.

“I’m delighted that the news is out now so that I can finally say it’s Dundee – I’ve been biting my tongue for so long.”

The final choices, while perhaps lacking some of the superstar names of previous years, provided an eclectic and star-studded weekend of rock, indie and pop music.

Saturday:

Main Stage: Muse, Snow Patrol, The Streets, Razorlight, Gnarls Barkley, Orson, Corinne Bailey Rae and Paulo Nutini.

In New Music We Trust Stage: Primal Scream, Bloc Party, Dirty Pretty Things, Boy Kill Boy, Mystery Jets, The Fratellis.

Sunday:

Main Stage: Franz Ferdinand, Keane, Pink, Feeder, Ordinary Boys, Sugababes, Editors, The Feeling.

In New Music We Trust Stage: The Zutons, The Kooks, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, We Are Scientists, Hot Chip, The View.

Councillor Charles Farquhar said the event was “the cream on the cake” and over 300,000 people applied for 30,000 tickets for the two-day festival.

Tickets were a huge talking point with only 15,00 available each day and two Dundee posties were reported to have been suspended for stealing briefs.

Some of the crowd at the 2006 event at Camperdown.

But Radio 1 DJs Chris Moyles and Vernon Kay made light of the situation by singing the theme tune to Postman Pat as they opened the main stage.

The weather threatened huge black clouds from early on Saturday but provided the first spots of rain only after Keane brought the curtain down on Sunday.

That didn’t dampen spirits and neither did diva-like behaviour backstage.

Pink insisted photographers be shut in a cabin while she walked past and the Sugababes cleared a busy bar while they had their hair done!

Pink at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in 2006.

The feel-good vibe was harnessed from first thing on Saturday by Leeds songstress Corinne Bailey Rae, making her first festival appearance.

Despite her nerves, she never looked out of place on the big stage, and her single Put Your Records On was the first big sing-along.

One of the event’s biggest successes was the way organisers kept things flowing and, within minutes, Gnarls Barkley were on stage in their pyjamas.

Razorlight on the main stage.

Orson came and went with one good song and a singer will a really silly hat then Razorlight showed them how live music is done with a typically explosive set.

Under a hail of cups filled with beer they showcased new songs which had fans counting the weeks until the release of their second album.

Muse performed live for the first time in 18 months and moved down the bill to allow Dundee University-formed Snow Patrol to take top billing.

Snow Patrol brought the house down with a fantastic set.

It was a smart move.

Singer Gary Lightbody once graced pubs around town for beer money.

He was now a consummate stadium frontman and from the opening chords of Spitting Games the band had the filled-to-capacity main tent in the palm of their hands.

On Sunday locals The View kicked off the action on the second stage, followed soon by one of event’s unsung heroes, We Are Scientists.

While most performers managed only a handful of songs, the Scientists somehow managed to cram in six or seven brilliant tracks – and some great banter.

Elsewhere, the Sugababes made up for the missing Arctic Monkeys by performing a version of their hit I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

The Sugababes on the main stage.

Feeder cemented their reputation as crowd-pleasing festival staples, while Pink provided a touch of glamour as she mixed up new tracks with old favourites.

Sandwiched between them, however, were the boys from Franz Ferdinand before Keane performed a headline spot watched by 10,000 people.

It was the perfect end to the party.

Radio 1 presenter Jo Whiley spent the two days among fans in the arena as she juggled radio, TV and on-stage responsibilities.

She said: “The crowds have been amazing.

“I’ve never met such a friendly bunch of people.

“This is definitely the best Big Weekend that we have done, and that’s because the people have been so great.”

The fans had a fantastic time at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Camperdown Park was on the verge of becoming the first site to host the event twice in May 2020 before it was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Thankfully that now looks likely to happen in 2022.

Just enough time for the Gallagher brothers to get back together and for someone to give Madge a call and tell her to dust off the old cone bra?

Radio 1’s Big Weekend ‘set to return to Dundee’ as talks advance

