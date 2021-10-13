Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the Tele’s 2022 Calendar

By DC Thomson Shop
October 13 2021, 9.50am Updated: October 13 2021, 2.33pm
Wellgate, Dundee
Wellgate, Dundee (1959).

Giving readers a nostalgic taste of the “toon”, here are 5 fantastic photos featured in the Tele’s latest Dundee Memories Calendar.

Each lifted from our archive, the first photo (February’s pick) captures a lost local landmark.

1. The Royal Arch

The Royal Arch, Dundee
The Royal Arch, Dundee (1963).

The Royal Arch in 1963, in front of the site which would soon see construction start on the Tay Road Bridge.

2. Stobsmuir Ponds

Stobsmuir Ponds
Stobsmuir Ponds, Dundee (1958).

This photo of a group of young boys floating across Stobsmuir Pond on a rowing boat can’t fail to raise a smile.

Lots of other groups had the same idea on this summer’s day in 1958.

3. Hilltown

Hilltown, Dundee
Hilltown, Dundee (1967).

A fantastic view from the Hilltown looking right down towards the old Wellgate in 1967.

4. Wellgate

Wellgate, Dundee
Wellgate, Dundee (1959).

Smartly dressed ladies out shopping at the bottom of the Wellgate in the spring of 1959.

5. The City Square

Dundee City Square
Dundee City Square, 1952.

A small gathering around the Christmas Tree in the City Square in December 1952.

The City of Discovery through the decades

