Dundee Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the Tele’s 2022 Calendar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Giving readers a nostalgic taste of the “toon”, here are 5 fantastic photos featured in the Tele’s latest Dundee Memories Calendar.

Each lifted from our archive, the first photo (February’s pick) captures a lost local landmark.

Limited Time Offer – Save 15%* on the Dundee Memories Calendar using code SAVE15 at checkout.

1. The Royal Arch

The Royal Arch in 1963, in front of the site which would soon see construction start on the Tay Road Bridge.

2. Stobsmuir Ponds

This photo of a group of young boys floating across Stobsmuir Pond on a rowing boat can’t fail to raise a smile.

Lots of other groups had the same idea on this summer’s day in 1958.

3. Hilltown

A fantastic view from the Hilltown looking right down towards the old Wellgate in 1967.

4. Wellgate

Smartly dressed ladies out shopping at the bottom of the Wellgate in the spring of 1959.

5. The City Square

A small gathering around the Christmas Tree in the City Square in December 1952.

The City of Discovery through the decades

Save 15%* on the Dundee Memories Calendar using code SAVE15 at checkout.

All of the images used in this calendar are from our own archive and are available to buy as prints or on canvas. Visit Photoshop Scotland for more information. *Offer valid until 17th October 2021.