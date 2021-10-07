Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trip back in time: 100 years since the opening of Dundee Training College

Dundee Training College was opened on October 7 1921 by the Duchess of Atholl, who would become Scotland's first female MP.
By Graeme Strachan
October 7 2021, 7.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
A woodwork class at the Training College.

In 1905 provincial committees were established in connection with the four Scottish universities of St Andrews, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

They would be responsible for the training of teachers in four ‘provinces’ into which Scotland had been divided for this purpose.

An image of the proposed new Training College. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

For the St Andrews area it was decided to establish Dundee Training College, which would be closely linked with University College, Dundee, which was then a part of the University of St Andrews.

The College opened in what was then the Technical Institute in Smalls Wynd, behind the main University College buildings.

James Malloch was appointed as its director of studies.

Lecturers and students at the Dundee Teacher Training College in 1921. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

It included both university students, who attended university classes, and non-university students who followed academic courses provided by the college.

Although both groups could complete their training in two years, university students could obtain a degree through another year’s study.

Consequently, there was a close overlap in students between the Training College and University College.

College students and staff production of Twelfth Night in 1923. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

The Technical Institute moved to Bell Street in 1909, and the Training College became the principal tenants of its former premises in Smalls Wynd.

However, plans were afoot for a purpose-built building for the training of teachers.

Dr Kenneth Baxter from the University of Dundee Archive Services said the site chosen was in Park Place which was close to University College.

The old Technical Institute in Smalls Wynd. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

He said: “Five villas to the north of Harris Academy were to be demolished to make way for it, including the Caird Home for Nurses and the Dundee Industrial Schools Society’s Boys Home.

“The frontage was to be 123 yards long and a ‘practising School’ – which would soon become known as the Demonstration School – was to be connected to the college by a connecting covered bridge.

“It was designed by T M Cappon, a noted Dundee architect, and it was estimated that it would cost £60,000 to build.

Staff and students in 1925. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

“Work began on the project later that year and the foundation stone was laid in September 1912 by the Earl of Camperdown.

“Unfortunately, work on the building was disrupted by the Great War and even at the time of the opening, work was still be done to complete the building.”

The wreaths on the front being were added after the Great War.

A Training College magazine cover. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

The building was finally completed in 1920 and was officially opened by the Duchess of Atholl the following year.

Dr Baxter said: “The striking building suffers somewhat from its position in Park Place which meant that it is difficult to appreciate its frontage.

“The Courier even noted when it opened that the ‘handsome structure in red stone’ had ‘been born to blush almost unseen in Park Place’, adding that Dundee was guilty of positioning prominent buildings in side streets.

The interior of the law library. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

“However it conceded that its closeness to University College was most advantageous.”

The stained glass windows in its library showed the different subjects that were taught at the college.

In the early part of the Second World War the top floor of the college and its hall and workshops was taken over by the Air Ministry Research Station.

Heavy snow at the Scrymgeour Building in 1985. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

They stayed for a relatively brief period, but their heavy switches and wiring remained and were said to have disfigured the building for many years.

The building was also reinforced and marked as an information centre during the war and it was planned that the Harbour Trust would occupy the building if their premises were damaged as a result of the conflict.

The University of Dundee took over the building in the 1970s after the Training College (by then Dundee College of Education) was moved to Gardyne Road.

The Scrymgeour Building at Park Place in 1985. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

In 1978 it became home to the Law Faculty who vacated the former Dundee School of Economics building (Bonar House) in Bell Street.

The new name chosen for the old Training College building by the university was the Scrymgeour Building in honour of the 16th century Dundee-born lawyer and academic Henry Scrymgeour.

An official opening ceremony was performed by the Earl of Dundee, head of the Scrymgeour family, the following year.

The opening of the Scrymgeour building took place in 1979. Picture: University of Dundee Archive Services.

The old Demonstration School, which had by now been superseded by a new school (Park Place) to the north, became home to the university’s Computing Centre.

The Levi’s factory in Dundee that made a million pairs of jeans a week

The North Water: The boom and bust era of Dundee’s whaling odyssey

