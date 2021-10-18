Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The toil of the tattie holidays for Dundee schoolchildren in the past

By Kirstie Waterston
October 18 2021, 7.00am
Young potato pickers in the sunshine, at Dickmontlaw Farm, Arbroath in October 1973.

These days, the tattie holidays are a welcome couple of weeks off school, but for Dundee schoolchildren of the past it meant hard labour during the potato harvest.

In the 1930s, 40s and 50s, thousands of youngsters from Dundee were sent out to the fields of Perth, Fife and Angus every October to help with the tattie howking.

Some children went with their parents to help earn an income for the family, but hundreds of others went out as groups with teachers, organised by schools and the agriculture board.

In the days before machinery, tattie howking by hand was tiresome and back-breaking work, and children were cheap labour.

Young women walking through a field near Dundee picking potatoes in 1949.

In 1948, almost 4,000 Dundee pupils over the age of 13 were earmarked for the potato harvest, but concerns were raised by the headmaster of Harris Academy.

Rector Alexander Peterkin said two weeks off for tattie howking was becoming disruptive to the education of younger pupils and called for year one to be exempt.

Generally it was the junior pupils that took part in the annual harvest with senior pupils allowed to continue their studies.

Tattie picking somewhere in the North-east of Scotland in October 1952.

Mr Peterkin felt that his school was sacrificing far more pupils than others, and argued with the Education Board that it was becoming problematic.

Especially as it was also pointed out that some pupils who rarely attended school always seemed to manage to get along to the paid tattie howking.

Children could expect to earn 8 shillings a day with a midday meal included.

Photograph shows a group of people posing for a photo with their potato collection baskets in hand. Circa 1963, near Dundee.

But for the measly sum of 10 shillings a day, teachers had to endure the prospect of organising legions of tattie howkers, administering the pay, and stand in cold and wet fields, supervising.

Even the city councillors thought it unfair and said it was “ridiculous” teachers were expected to carry out these duties – but they was told if they didn’t it would be “pandemonium” in the fields.

But by 1950, it was decided that teachers were better placed in the classroom and that janitors should take over some of the supervisory duties instead.

The potato harvesting machine working on a St Cyrus farm in 1964 lifted more than half-an-acre of crop per hour.

Conditions for children were hard; they were expected to work eight-hour days, not inclusive of travel time from Dundee, in all weather conditions.

They would be collected and piled onto the back of farm lorries, and shown to their patch by a no-nonsense farmer.

Sticks and string would mark out the area where children would collect tatties once the digger had ploughed by.

Potatoes being weighed and packed into bags. Circa October 1969, near Dundee.

A whole day would be spent on the fields with a break for lunch and a trough of water to drink from.

A report conducted into the physical toll of the Fife tattie harvest on youngsters in 1952 concluded that the toil was actually good for them.

In fact, the director of education said they even witnessed children “practising somersaults between rounds of the digger”.

And that the only adverse affect on the children was on their education.

But despite the labour, there was great camaraderie among the pickers and it was often a happy time for youngsters who otherwise spent their lives in the city.

They would be joined in their toil by men and housewives hoping to earn a little extra income ahead of the winter months.

Other tasks included shifting heavy baskets full of tatties off the fields and into sheds for storage or packing.

Children howking tatties at Downiekan Farm, near Monifieth, in 1978.

Attitudes were changing by the 1960s and fewer children were released from school for tattie howking.

But even into the 1970s and 80s, when technological advances revolutionised farming, a lot of potato picking was done by hand.

By then, the October holidays were a break in the school term for everyone.

A large group of people out in the fields picking potatoes in Tayport in 1986.

Tattie howking was no longer enforced upon children, but many in rural areas still continued to take to the fields to earn a little extra pocket money.

Pupils still enjoy the fortnight off for the tattie holidays, maybe enjoying trips abroad or outings with family.

A world away from the sweat and slog of their contemporaries in decades gone by.

A tractor and a trailed potato harvester out working at Peacehill Farm, Wormit, 13 October 1989.

 

