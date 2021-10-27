Horrified family discovers grandfather was baby killer who served time in Perth prison By Susy Macaulay October 27 2021, 11.45am Updated: October 27 2021, 11.57am (Left to right) Perth Prison where Robert Wallace was incarcerated; his granddaughter Janice Lee, a newspaper illustration of Robert Wallace and his wife Elizabeth, and, bottom right, a newspaper illustration of the room in which Wallace beat Elizabeth with a poker, killing their baby son [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags perth' prison Torry Comments Thank you for your interest in commenting – this feature is currently under development. More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times When Walter Smith lost the plot after Jim McLean turned down Rangers October 27 2021 Premium Content Past Times Olympic champion Jeannette Altwegg skated for last time in Dundee then turned down riches to help refugees October 27 2021 Past Times Remembering the life and times of Walter Smith, by his biographer Neil Drysdale October 26 2021 More from The Courier 3 Raith Rovers talking points as John McGlynn’s men go five unbeaten against Dunfermline for the first time in 61 YEARS Succession’s Brian Cox says playing stroke survivor opened his eyes to devastation of condition Angus Council introduces pay-to-charge tariffs for electric vehicle owners Black History Month: Slavery links to be taught in Fife in schools Scottish weight loss coach and nutritionist Scott Baptie releases new recipe book for those who want to eat healthier Pig industry welcomes retailer support but warns crisis not over
Thank you for your interest in commenting – this feature is currently under development.