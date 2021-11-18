Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greyhound racing: Remembering a night at the dogs at Dens in Dundee

By Kirstie Waterston
November 18 2021, 11.45am Updated: November 18 2021, 3.26pm
Gerry Britton, Ray Farningham, Jim Hamitton, George Shaw, Ian Anderson and Neil McCann with dogs Kilbeg Cherry and Hardies Corner at Dens Park in October 1994.

Many Dundonians will fondly remember a night at the dogs at Dens during the 1990s.

The tradition of dog racing in Dundee dates back to 1928 when the first racecourse opened at Tannadice Park.

An agreement was reached between a Glasgow promoter and Dundee United to lease Tannadice for five years on the condition there was no damage caused to the pitch – and that dogs didn’t interfere with players.

It became a popular sporting and leisure destination for Dundonians who enjoyed a flutter, but the idea of introducing dog racing in Dundee was condemned by the city’s religious leaders.

Preaching in St Paul’s Cathedral Church, the Very Rev Alan Don said the “so-called sport, imported from America” would attract “betting evil”.

In a sermon, he said the electric hare had arrived in Dundee, and he “knew that there were a great many people besides himself who devoutly wished that the strange animal had remained on the far side of the Atlantic”.

He said: “Quite apart from the misery and hardship it brings on innocent women and children, it undermined character and degraded human beings made in the image of God.”

The opening day of greyhound racing at Tannadice in 1928.
The opening day of greyhound racing at Tannadice in 1928.

The Very Rev Don added that “he did not wish to deprive the working man of amusement”, but they could not regard as innocent a form of amusement which depended on gambling to succeed.

And he wasn’t alone. Led by the Reverend DD Smith, the whole congregation of the Ward Road Baptist Church literally took a stand against gambling in 1928 taking their protest right to the top.

Not to God, but to Westminster.

The congregation stood up and declared during a special address against betting in Dundee: “We, the members of Ward Road Baptist Church, Dundee, urge upon the Home Secretary to take immediate steps to introduce necessary legislation making betting on greyhound racing illegal.”

Trainers clad in bowler hats, white coats and black leggings parade the dogs at Tannadice.
Trainers clad in bowler hats, white coats and black leggings parade the dogs at Tannadice.

The protests were futile and the racecourse opened on May 19 that year, but it was a slow start with a crowd of just a couple of hundred punters on the first night.

The grand opening featured a champion class programme of seven races, with Violent Hawk, a favourite at 2-1, the prized pooch to win the inaugural race.

Numbers picked up the following week when more than 1,000 people turned out to watch Strange Daisy, Violent Hawk, Little Bertie’s Boy, Oliver Twist, Julia’s Darling and Fly Fanny triumph over their canine rivals.

A remarkable action shot of greyhounds dashing out of the traps at Tannadice as the crowd watches in 1928.
A remarkable action shot of greyhounds dashing out of the traps at Tannadice as the crowd watches in 1928.

The popularity of dog racing didn’t wane, and as the Tannadice lease approached its expiry, the decision was made to shift the meetings along the road to Dens Park in late 1932.

As part of the expanding operation, kennels for 200 dogs and a cookhouse for their meals were built at Strathmartine Road.

Meanwhile, punters were promised floodlighting, shelter from the weather in a “commodious, glass-fronted grandstand” and refreshments during races.

The first meeting of greyhounds at Dens Park in 1932.
The first meeting of greyhounds at Dens Park in 1932.

More than 4,000 Dundonians turned out for the thrilling first night of the greyhounds at Dens on November 9.

And not just the preserve of the city’s menfolk, it was also reported that there was “quite a good representation of the fair sex” in attendance too.

With the “snap traps open, and four or five palpitating bundles of energy hurtling after their prey”, there was no shortage of action in each race.

Work under way at Dens Park in August 1994 for the return of greyhound racing to the stadium.
Work under way at Dens Park in August 1994 for the return of greyhound racing to the stadium.

The dogs at Dens continued to attract crowds of thousands, but the men behind Dundee Greyhound Racing Company found themselves sued by Dundee FC in 1936 for failing to pay the previous year’s rent.

The matter was resolved, and greyhound racing continued in Dundee, reaching its peak in the post-war years.

It was a time when the number of spectators was only topped by turnouts at football.

Gerry Britton, Ray Farningham, Jim Hamitton, George Shaw, Ian Anderson and Neil McCann with dogs Kilbeg Cherry and Hardies Corner at Dens Park in October 1994.
Gerry Britton, Ray Farningham, Jim Hamitton, George Shaw, Ian Anderson and Neil McCann with dogs Kilbeg Cherry and Hardies Corner at Dens Park in October 1994.

But as the decades wore on, dog racing fell out of fashion and the Dundee race meetings closed in 1982.

There was a short-lived renaissance in the mid-1990s when it was reported in January 1994 that the Dark Blues hoped to re-establish greyhound racing at Dens Park to boost the club’s coffers.

It formed part of a planning application from the football club to build a new £5 million 8,200-capacity stand.

Crowds gather round the bookies' pitches on the returning night of greyhound racing at Dens Park on October 21 1994.
Crowds gather round the bookies’ pitches on the returning night of greyhound racing at Dens Park on October 21 1994.

The grandstand didn’t materialise, but permission was granted for dog racing to return to Dens.

Hundreds turned out for the opening night on October 21, with the first of eight races commencing at 7.40pm and running until 10pm.

The operation continued before changing hands in May 1996 when it was bought over a by a consortium of Dundee businessmen.

Trainers walking greyhounds round the track at Dens in 1994.

Latterly operated by Dundee Leisure Limited, it was relaunched in June as Dundee Greyhound Racing with Jim Connor, Alan Johnson, Jim Robertson, Malcolm Reid and David Young as directors.

Mr Connor told the Courier: “We feel very strongly that it is a first-class facility, having probably the best greyhound facilities in the country, and we aim to make this something that Dundee folk can be proud of.”

Spectators, young and old, watching the greyhound racing at Dens Park in January 1995.

But by November, rumours were circling that the whole enterprise had gone to the dogs, a claim hastily quashed by the directors.

Greyhound racing’s prestigious knockout Super Track Tournament was hosted at Dens Park later that month.

Dundee were the 500-1 outsiders against Hove in the semi-final.

The visiting competitors took 11 dogs up north to train ahead of the clash, but the big-ticket meeting still didn’t silence speculation around the future of racing at Dens.

Stan Wood, a bookmaker from Aberdeen, writing on a board as people queue to place bets at Dens Park.

Within weeks, the city council suspended the entertainments licence at Dens, although races did continue for a few weeks.

But time was finally called on greyhound racing in Dundee on December 11 1996 when operators said meetings were suspended until further notice with “little or no prospect of resumption”.

It was hoped the enterprise would bring much-needed revenue to the football club, but it had become a drain on resources.

Greyhounds racing at Dens Park.

One of the directors Mr Reid said it had cost £800,000 to get the operation off the ground and they had been operating at a loss ever since.

Despite 1996 marking the end of dog racing in Dundee, the hosting of the national tournament that year is still considered the sport’s finest hour at Dens.

