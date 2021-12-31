Our special comic book to celebrate Sir Alex Ferguson’s 80th birthday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s incredible journey to become football’s greatest manager wouldn’t have looked out of place in the pages of a comic book.

Long before he became a knight of the realm, Fergie took Aberdeen FC to unimaginable success at home and abroad after arriving at Pittodrie in 1978.

He moved to Old Trafford in 1986 with the task of returning Manchester United to former glories and in fact took the club to new heights in a historic 26-year spell which brought 38 trophies to add to the nine major trophies he won with Aberdeen.

To mark Sir Alex’s 80th birthday we decided to celebrate the life of this real-life comic book hero by creating our very own Fergie comic strip in his honour.

Fergie famously described himself as the Poet Laureate of Govan during his time at Pittodrie and our sketch looks back at the time he fined Aberdeen’s ’80s heroes in verse!

Football Picture Story Monthly artist Carlos Pina put our script to paper in the style of the pocket-size comic which brought the beautiful game to life in black and white.

As Fergie says in the final scene: “Poetry in motion!”

Happy birthday Sir Alex and all the best for 2022.

