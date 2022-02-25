Ben Attow: Broughty Ferry street tribute to forgotten wartime tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Attow: Broughty Ferry street tribute to forgotten wartime tragedy

By Kate Brown
February 25 2022, 11.45am
Peter sitting, with memorial documents and the new Ben Attow street plans
The tragedy will now be etched into the fabric of Broughty Ferry after over 80 years.

It remains one of the worst – and least-known – maritime tragedies in Dundee’s history.

On February 27 1940, the trawler Ben Attow struck a mine in the Firth of Forth, seven miles from May Island.

It was the first time since 1916 that a Dundee trawler had been lost with all hands.

The Ben Attow was only identified when debris began washing up on shore two days after the explosion.

Further evidence of its sinking came with the finding of a lifebelt bearing the ship’s name, as well as deck planking and several fish boxes bearing the name of the owners.

All nine crew were killed in the tragedy, leaving 26 children without their fathers.

One of these children, Peter Schiavetta, is now 86.

He has dedicated much of his later life to raising awareness of the tragedy and calling for a permanent memorial in Broughty Ferry.

Kirkwood Homes have now unveiled plans to name several new streets in their Balgillo Heights housing development after the sunken vessel.

Peter said: “It’s going to be very nice.

“I knew all these guys too, so it’s really great they’re doing this.”

Peter Schiavetta smiling and holding up the plans for the Ben Attow memorial street names
Peter received plans for the new street names.

Peter received a letter informing him of the street tribute following work from Broughty Ferry councillor Derek Scott to honour the crew.

The new plots in the Balgillo Heights housing development will have several streets named after the Ben Attow, including Ben Attow Drive, Lane, and Terrace.

Broughty Ferry is very different from the fishing village it once was.

Picturesque looking cottages and nautically named pubs are the only reminders of how people in the area used to live.

Life in the 1940s was tough, and men risked their lives going out to sea to earn a living.

An illustration of the street names
The streets to be named after Ben Attow in Broughty Ferry.

Peter’s father, Luigi Schiavetta, was 47 when he joined the crew as an onboard cook.

The fateful trip was only his second time aboard the trawler which was built in Aberdeen in 1900.

Luigi, 47, and his brothers Joe and Angelo came to Scotland from Borgata in northern Italy in the early 1900s.

Luigi opened a chip shop in Dundee, and then in Monifieth before moving his business to King Street in Broughty Ferry.

After the shop closed, Luigi took work as an onboard cook in order to support his family.

He was only onboard the Ben Attow when tragedy struck because its usual cook was ill.

It was a sliding doors moment but with a sadder ending.

A black and white photo of Luigi, the Ben Attow cook
Peter’s father Luigi Schiavetta was the cook onboard Ben Attow.

Luigi’s son Joe was a crew member on the trawler The Willow.

In a bitter irony, he helped rescue the men who were responsible for his father’s death.

The Willow rescued four Nazi airmen from the Forth after their bomber was shot down.

That was the plane that laid the mine that killed his father.

Six men from Broughty Ferry were lost in the Ben Attow disaster – Luigi, David Lorimer, George Anderson, Norman Ross, John Robertson and Alexander M. Gall.

Peter looking at the plans, held in front of him
Peter is happy the Ben Attow will be remembered in the new housing estate.

The other three men killed were Arthur Lawrence from Monifieth and Robert Mayes and W. J. Briggs, both from Tayport.

The Rev William Campbell of St James’s Church in Broughty Ferry led a fundraising drive to help the families affected by the tragedy.

Dundee Rep also put on a performance of George Bernard Shaw’s Candida to raise funds for the families.

The theatre company hoped The Queen would attend the performance, but her apologies were sent by Buckingham Palace.

She sent her regrets but wished the fundraiser “all possible success”.

An excerpt from an article where the Queen sends her apologies
The Queen sends her apologies from Buckingham Palace.

The names of the dead are included in the Tower Hill Memorial in London to commemorate civilian merchant sailors and fishermen who were killed as a result of enemy action and have no known grave.

The three streets in Balgillo Heights will be accompanied by others in the housing development which are to be named after additional ships that have been lost from Broughty Ferry over the decades – including the Mona lifeboat.

The tragic vessel was launched to assist the North Carr Lightship in St Andrews Bay on December 8 1959 but capsized in treacherous weather conditions.

All eight crewmen died in the shipwreck, including a father and son.

The lightship’s crew of six were rescued by helicopter the following morning.

The lifeboat shed at Broughty Ferry in the 1950s.

There is a memorial to the Mona at Broughty Ferry lifeboat shed and Peter’s dying wish is that it will one day be joined by a permanent Ben Attow tribute.

He said: “This housing development is great. It’s right that these men finally get a memorial in Dundee.

“There are other memorials for ships by the lifeboat shed too. I hope I’d see a memorial for Ben Attow there in my lifetime.”

There are currently no dates yet for the Broughty Ferry streets to be built, however Peter hopes to attend the opening when it happens.

Until then he’ll keep talking about the Ben Attow tragedy.

He added: “It must never be forgotten.”

