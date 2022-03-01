Trip back in time: Pancake Day fun through the years in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

These images prove that Pancake Day has always been a fun affair for people of all ages in Tayside and Fife.

Races and flipping pancakes all feature in this trip down memory lane.

Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is the last day before Lent – when Christians traditionally give up rich food for 40 days.

The original mediaeval pancake was made up of all the food in the house going into one pan for an almighty blow-out on Shrove Tuesday.

Join us as we take a glance through the DC Thomson archives to take a look at how we have celebrated Shrove Tuesday in Courier Country in past times.

Pancake tossing

These Wrens from HMS Cochrane were having a flipping good time in 1979!

Pancake tossing can take place in some very unusual places and here we see Sue Thompson leading Kim Wilkins and Lovella Swimhoe at the Rosyth naval barracks.

Cream and jam

Pupils from St Marie’s primary in Kirkcaldy were celebrating in 2013.

Kaidine McLean and Kayleigh Armsby from P4/5 are pictured enjoying their pancakes with a helping of cream and jam for an extra kick!

Meanwhile, fellow pupil Leo Blair had his frying pan at the ready in the playground.

He was putting in some extra practice and flipped his pancake into orbit and impressed our photographer with his steady hand and cool nerves!

Double delight

Double tasty treats were being served up to St Columba’s pupils in Dundee in 2002.

Pancake Day and Chinese New Year provided a source of inspiration for these P1 pupils to get creative as they decorated their sweet treats at Asda Kirkton.

George Montgomery was left with a sticky face as he tucked into his pancake.

We think his creation hit the spot!

Up, up and away…

How do you flip a pancake perfectly?

It is an operation which calls for total concentration, fine judgment, a degree of manual dexterity, and a cool head if things go wrong.

Craigiebarns primary pupils in Dundee seemed to find the secret back in 2006.

The school celebrated Shrove Tuesday by giving pupils a masterclass and CJ Portsmouth and Scott Cameron were the stars of the show!

Look at that level of concentration being shown!

Pancake racing

The first known appearance of pancake racing was in the Buckinghamshire village of Olney in the 15th century.

The 500-year-old tradition never really caught on in Scotland before the 1970s.

Dundee College staff raced to beat and batter the opposition in 2013 when they hosted a Pancake Tuesday celebration at the Kingsway campus.

Two teams lined up for a pancake race between the college caretakers and the construction and technology department.

While there was no prize for the winners, each team was allowed to keep its frying pan!

Montrose memories

Rosemount Primary School, Hillside, by Montrose, marked Shrove Tuesday with a programme of educational events back in 2004.

Staff taught the pupils all about the religious significance of the festival and introduced a bit of pancake fun.

Teachers also got in on the act by showing off their pancake tossing prowess!

