Screen-Free Week: get back in shape with an old-fashioned hop, skip and jump By Susy Macaulay May 2 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 2 2022, 6.45pm Screen-Free Week highlights how times have changed in terms of children's play [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags fitness games obesity More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times ‘I bought a battlefield’: Broughty Ferry man’s Somme mission is a work of heart May 2 2022 Past Times Local hero: Bob Middleton is the only Brechin footballer to win a Scotland cap May 2 2022 Partnership Dovetail: the company that became part of Dundee history In partnership with Dovetail April 29 2022 More from The Courier Dundee United set to open transfer talks with St Johnstone hero Zander Clark St Johnstone can’t afford to dwell on St Mirren disappointment, says Zander Clark Raith Rovers fighting to keep John McGlynn amid Falkirk swoop for Stark’s Park boss Police appeal for missing man last seen in Arbroath Man, 31, arrested after alleged assault at Dundee pub Stirling Bull Sales May 2022: Charolais tops sales at 14,000gn