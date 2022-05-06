Memorial bench to be unveiled for Perth soldier killed by IRA sniper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A memorial bench will be unveiled in Perth on Saturday in honour of a Perth soldier who was killed by the IRA in South Armagh.

Lance Sergeant Graham Stewart was a member of the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards when he was ambushed while on foot patrol in May 1990.

LSgt Stewart was passing a derelict house near Cullyhanna when an IRA sniper opened fire with a machine gun and struck the Perth soldier in the head.

LSgt Stewart was taken to Belfast hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was 25.

The memorial bench tribute has been organised by Scots Guard veterans who were LSgt Stewart’s friends and colleagues.

Veteran Neil Smith said: “Graham was a top soldier. He was destined for the top.

“He was already being groomed to become the Regimental Sergeant Major – the top honour for an enlisted soldier.

“He was a young lad full of life, always immaculately turned out whether it be in uniform or civilian clothes, and was respected by all who knew him.

“He was a popular person within his home city of Perth, and is fondly remembered by them.”

Neil recalled his own special memories of his friend.

He said: “I met Graham in 1984 when I finished my basic training.

“I was posted to the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards, number 1 platoon, ‘Right Flank’.

“[The platoon] were in Cyprus at this time.

“Graham had been there about six months before me, and was an already established member of the platoon.

“Straight away, Graham and his friend Paul Innes welcomed me to the platoon and we became firm friends from that day.

“We had an eventful year and a half in Cyprus.

“From there in 1986 we were posted to Hounslow, the Cavalry barracks, where we commenced public duties guarding the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

“1987 saw us trooping the colour, which was a great honour for two lads from Glasgow and Graham from Perth.

“October 1987 to April 1988 was our first operational tour of Northern Ireland.

“We were sent to Crossmaglen.

“On finishing this tour, we went on various exercises to Canada, America and Belize.

“But in 1990, I was posted away so missed the forthcoming tour of Northern Ireland.

“Graham was a member of the close observation platoon during this tour, and this is where he lost his life, ambushed by an IRA gun team.”

To the army, South Armagh was ‘Bandit Country’.

Here was 200 square miles of the most dangerous and hostile terrain in Northern Ireland which claimed the lives of over 100 British soldiers since 1969.

That title was given during the Troubles to an area which had the reputation of being an IRA stronghold and made it a place to watch for the security forces.

Neil said that the memorial bench was purchased by soldiers who knew Graham donating towards the cost.

He said: “In 2010, a group of Scots Guards veterans who were friends and colleagues of Graham’s decided to have a memorial service in Perth for him.

“It was at that first service we agreed that we would meet up in Perth every 5 years and have a formal remembrance.

“The third service was due in 2020, but we all know what happened with Covid, so what we are having this year was originally to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his death.

“In between the five-year event, we meet up every year in locations all over the UK as a remembrance to Graham.”

While the bench is dedicated to Graham, it has been called the Right Flank bench of remembrance to honour other soldiers in the platoon who died.

The first new plaque to be added to the bench belongs to Colour Sergeant Paul Innes, who served with Graham and Neil in the Scots Guards in 1984.

Colour Sergeant Innes passed away from cancer in 2019.

Around 40,000 Scottish military personnel served in Ireland during The Troubles.

Scottish soldiers accounted for 63 out of an overall death toll of 500.

The highest ranking soldier to die in the course of the Troubles was also a Scot, the commanding officer of the Queen’s Own Highlanders, Lieutenant Colonel David Blair.

Five years ago, just before one of the reunions for Graham in Carlisle, the veterans and Graham’s family learned that Graham had a daughter, Rebecca.

Unfortunately he never knew about her, and they never met.

Rebecca and Lorna, Graham’s sister, and Lorna’s sons are now building up a relationship and getting to know each other.

Graham’s nephew Lloyd has followed in Graham’s footsteps and is now a Lance Sergeant in the 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

The memorial for Lance Sergeant Graham Stewart and the unveiling of the memorial bench will be held Saturday at Wellshill Cemetery in Perth.