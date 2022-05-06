Memorial bench to be unveiled for Perth soldier killed by IRA sniper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Memorial bench to be unveiled for Perth soldier killed by IRA sniper

By Kate Brown
May 6 2022, 11.45am
LSgt Stewart with friends Neil and Paul.
A memorial bench will be unveiled in Perth on Saturday in honour of a Perth soldier who was killed by the IRA in South Armagh.

Lance Sergeant Graham Stewart was a member of the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards when he was ambushed while on foot patrol in May 1990.

LSgt Stewart was passing a derelict house near Cullyhanna when an IRA sniper opened fire with a machine gun and struck the Perth soldier in the head.

LSgt Stewart was taken to Belfast hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was 25.

The memorial bench tribute has been organised by Scots Guard veterans who were LSgt Stewart’s friends and colleagues.

LSgt Graham Stewart

Veteran Neil Smith said: “Graham was a top soldier. He was destined for the top.

“He was already being groomed to become the Regimental Sergeant Major – the top honour for an enlisted soldier.

“He was a young lad full of life, always immaculately turned out whether it be in uniform or civilian clothes, and was respected by all who knew him.

“He was a popular person within his home city of Perth, and is fondly remembered by them.”

Neil recalled his own special memories of his friend.

He said: “I met Graham in 1984 when I finished my basic training.

“I was posted to the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards, number 1 platoon, ‘Right Flank’.

“[The platoon] were in Cyprus at this time.

The platoon head to Cyprus.

“Graham had been there about six months before me, and was an already established member of the platoon.

“Straight away, Graham and his friend Paul Innes welcomed me to the platoon and we became firm friends from that day.

“We had an eventful year and a half in Cyprus.

“From there in 1986 we were posted to Hounslow, the Cavalry barracks, where we commenced public duties guarding the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

“1987 saw us trooping the colour, which was a great honour for two lads from Glasgow and Graham from Perth.

Britain Ulster Army in South Armagh, Northern Ireland. Aug 2005.

“October 1987 to April 1988 was our first operational tour of Northern Ireland.

“We were sent to Crossmaglen.

“On finishing this tour, we went on various exercises to Canada, America and Belize.

“But in 1990, I was posted away so missed the forthcoming tour of Northern Ireland.

“Graham was a member of the close observation platoon during this tour, and this is where he lost his life, ambushed by an IRA gun team.”

British army kept a close watch on the old IRA stronghold.

To the army, South Armagh was ‘Bandit Country’.

Here was 200 square miles of the most dangerous and hostile terrain in Northern Ireland which claimed the lives of over 100 British soldiers since 1969.

That title was given during the Troubles to an area which had the reputation of being an IRA stronghold and made it a place to watch for the security forces.

Friends and colleagues of Graham’s donated towards the bench.

Neil said that the memorial bench was purchased by soldiers who knew Graham donating towards the cost.

He said: “In 2010, a group of Scots Guards veterans who were friends and colleagues of Graham’s decided to have a memorial service in Perth for him.

“It was at that first service we agreed that we would meet up in Perth every 5 years and have a formal remembrance.

“The third service was due in 2020, but we all know what happened with Covid, so what we are having this year was originally to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his death.

“In between the five-year event, we meet up every year in locations all over the UK as a remembrance to Graham.”

The Right Flank memorial bench.

While the bench is dedicated to Graham, it has been called the Right Flank bench of remembrance to honour other soldiers in the platoon who died.

The first new plaque to be added to the bench belongs to Colour Sergeant Paul Innes, who served with Graham and Neil in the Scots Guards in 1984.

Colour Sergeant Innes passed away from cancer in 2019.

Northern Ireland was a war zone during The Troubles which officially ended when the Peace Process was signed in 1998. Photo by Peter Kemp/AP/Shutterstock.

Around 40,000 Scottish military personnel served in Ireland during The Troubles.

Scottish soldiers accounted for 63 out of an overall death toll of 500.

The highest ranking soldier to die in the course of the Troubles was also a Scot, the commanding officer of the Queen’s Own Highlanders, Lieutenant Colonel David Blair.

Five years ago, just before one of the reunions for Graham in Carlisle, the veterans and Graham’s family learned that Graham had a daughter, Rebecca.

Unfortunately he never knew about her, and they never met.

Rebecca and Lorna, Graham’s sister, and Lorna’s sons are now building up a relationship and getting to know each other.

Graham’s nephew Lloyd has followed in Graham’s footsteps and is now a Lance Sergeant in the 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

  • The memorial for Lance Sergeant Graham Stewart and the unveiling of the memorial bench will be held Saturday at Wellshill Cemetery in Perth.

