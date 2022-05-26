Fabrizio Ravanelli was talked out of taking ‘henchmen’ to Giovanni di Stefano’s door after Dundee FC departure Fabrizio Ravanelli was out for blood and had Giovanni di Stefano in his sights when his fledgling Dundee FC career was brought to an abrupt halt. By Graeme Strachan May 26 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 26 2022, 10.55am Giovanni di Stefano and Fabrizio Ravanelli's relationship soon turned sour. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Dundee FC More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times MoFest, mo’ stars: When the Beach Boys AND Deacon Blue played Montrose May 26 2022 Premium Content Past Times Cafe Val d’Or: Do you remember this classy Dundee restaurant? May 25 2022 Premium Content Health & Wellbeing Edith’s story: Dundee research uncovers 100-year-old tale of teen admitted to asylum that became Liff Hospital May 25 20222 More from The Courier Climate change expert Professor David Crichton, Dundee, dies Pensioner caught performing sex act on popular St Andrews golf course Calcutta Cup coming to Forfar for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s 5th birthday bash Watch as Dundee Deliveroo driver pinches parcel from doormat Premium Content 1,200 runners prepare to take part in Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn Fife foodbank spending £15k per month to combat cost of living crisis