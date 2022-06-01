Queen to get her car back (for a day) when iconic Dundee Rover stars in platinum jubilee rally It is one of Dundee's finest exports and now the blue Rover P5B Coupé has been selected to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. By Graeme Strachan June 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 1 2022, 8.22am The Dundee Rover will be enjoying a royal appointment on Saturday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee Past Times Queen's platinum jubilee More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times How Scott and Amundsen’s race to the pole also pitted Dundee against Perth June 1 2022 Past Times In pictures: How team boss Jerry Kerr helped build Dundee United’s main stand May 31 2022 Past Times Dundee were the kings of Scotland when it came to the Tennent’s Sixes May 30 2022 Premium Content More from The Courier Perthshire drivers set for 53-MILE diversion during A85 roadworks GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s uncanny knack of alienating their own supporters goes on with drawn-out manager search Police probe robbery at house in Dundee Premium Content Dundee taxi driver stalked victim for months after break-up Fife fire crews spend seven hours tackling huge blaze in outbuildings Premium Content Thousands of pounds raised after peacock killed in attack on Dunfermline aviary Premium Content