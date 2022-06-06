Unseen images unearthed of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visit to Dundee in 1977

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unseen images unearthed of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visit to Dundee in 1977

Never-before-seen images of The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Dundee in 1977 can today be shown for the first time.
By Graeme Strachan
June 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 6 2022, 6.21am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Queen and Prince Philip made a memorable Silver Jubilee visit to Dundee in 1977.
These photos which have lain in DC Thomson’s East Kingsway archives for 45 years were never developed from negatives.

Crowds gather in Camperdown Park awaiting the arrival of the royal couple in May 1977.

Until now.

Our photographers were sent to cover the Silver Jubilee visit in May 1977 but only a handful of shots were used in the following day’s paper.

We can only wonder what happened to the footage taken by this youngster 45 years ago?

The rest were boxed up and filed away and have been unlooked at for decades.

This is previously unseen material.

The Queen alongside Lord Provost Henry Vaughan at Camperdown Park.

The mine of negatives has revealed some true gems from Her Majesty’s visit where the royal party were greeted by thousands of well-wishers in Dundee.

She put a smile on people’s faces during what was a massively troubled year in 1977 with sky-high inflation, strikes, IRA bombings and social unrest.

Can you spot anyone you know in this image from the meet-and-greet at Camperdown Park?

The Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Camperdown Park at 2.45pm to watch a display of youth activities following a morning visit to Perth.

Over 1,000 people turned out to catch a glimpse and excitement got the better of some of the crowd who trampled down rope barriers to get closer to them.

The Queen watched a display of youth activities when she arrived in Dundee.

The Queen and Duke’s arrival was greeted by loud cheers and flag-waving before she moved across the lawn at Camperdown Park to plant a beech tree.

She previously planted a tree as Princess Elizabeth when Camperdown Park opened in 1946 which was now big and strong in the centre of the lawn.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were the centre of attention during the celebration.

Among the events were a display of Elizabethan dancing, flower arrangements and a Red Cross demonstration including baby bathing.

Prince Philip showed particular interest in the youth displays for his award scheme.

The royal couple were keen to quiz trainees once they visited the Staffa Place centre.

A visit to Dundee’s Employment Rehabilitation Centre in Staffa Place followed, where they left to loud cheers from hundreds of people who were lining the departure route.

They travelled back to the City Square but not before Prince Philip stopped at the Windmill Bar in Hilltown to acknowledge the cheers of the regulars!

Crowds lined the street to watch the royal couple departing for the City Square.

Several thousand people were already in the City Square to welcome the royal couple and every available vantage point had been occupied for several hours.

The proceedings were running 20 minutes behind schedule but they still found time to conduct a walk-about and chat to the delighted masses in the throng.

Were you one of the school children who turned out to welcome the royal couple?

They were smiling throughout and clearly enjoyed the experience!

Then they took their seats in the Caird Hall to watch a performance from pupils from the Tayside Senior Choir and Tayside Schools Symphony Orchestra.

The City Square was packed with thousands of well-wishers.

Dinner in the City Chambers followed where the royal couple enjoyed themselves so much that they didn’t leave until 11.20pm – an hour longer than scheduled!

As they walked along the red carpet out of the chambers, the 115 invited guests gave a rousing version of the song: “Will Ye No’ Come Back Again?’

Youngsters from many different youth organisations turned out to welcome The Queen in 1977.

The song was much more than a polite gesture – it came straight from the heart.

Each guest had their own story to tell of how enchanted they had been by the evening and the charm and friendliness shown by the royal couple.

She might have been behind schedule but that didn’t stop The Queen meeting the Dundee public.

The Lord Provost, who sat between The Queen and Prince Philip during the two-hour dinner, shared numerous jokes with his royal guests.

Red, white and blue candles were on every table and the diners had their meal to the accompaniment of a string ensemble playing quietly in the public gallery.

Photographers snap away while The Queen and Prince Philip mingle with the crowd.

A deafening roar went up when the royal couple went up on to balcony at the City Chambers at 10.55pm to wave to the sea of smiling faces below.

Some people even missed the last bus home to cheer them off!

The Queen looks happy as she is loudly cheered in the City Square.

The Queen took time out before leaving to speak to a Courier reporter.

She spoke at length about the newspaper and said how much she enjoyed reading it during her visits to the east-coast of Scotland.

Who knew that The Queen was an avid reader of The Courier?

She went on to say that the Queen Mother was particularly fond of The Courier.

That was because Angus was so well-known to her given Glamis was her childhood home and she wanted to keep up with local happenings.

Prince Philip could always be relied upon to provide the common touch.

The final word went to Her Majesty.

“I have enjoyed my visit to Dundee tremendously,” she said.

A fantastic image of Her Majesty beaming from ear to ear at the Caird Hall.

A sentiment indeed shared by the thousands who turned out to greet her in 1977.

Do let us know your own memories of this special visit!

