Unseen images unearthed of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visit to Dundee in 1977

Never-before-seen images of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visit to Dundee in 1977 can today be shown for the first time.

These photos which have lain in DC Thomson’s East Kingsway archives for 45 years were never developed from negatives.

Until now.

Our photographers were sent to cover the Silver Jubilee visit in May 1977 but only a handful of shots were used in the following day’s paper.

The rest were boxed up and filed away and have been unlooked at for decades.

This is previously unseen material.

The mine of negatives has revealed some true gems from Her Majesty’s visit where the royal party were greeted by thousands of well-wishers in Dundee.

She put a smile on people’s faces during what was a massively troubled year in 1977 with sky-high inflation, strikes, IRA bombings and social unrest.

The Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Camperdown Park at 2.45pm to watch a display of youth activities following a morning visit to Perth.

Over 1,000 people turned out to catch a glimpse and excitement got the better of some of the crowd who trampled down rope barriers to get closer to them.

The Queen and Duke’s arrival was greeted by loud cheers and flag-waving before she moved across the lawn at Camperdown Park to plant a beech tree.

She previously planted a tree as Princess Elizabeth when Camperdown Park opened in 1946 which was now big and strong in the centre of the lawn.

Among the events were a display of Elizabethan dancing, flower arrangements and a Red Cross demonstration including baby bathing.

Prince Philip showed particular interest in the youth displays for his award scheme.

A visit to Dundee’s Employment Rehabilitation Centre in Staffa Place followed, where they left to loud cheers from hundreds of people who were lining the departure route.

They travelled back to the City Square but not before Prince Philip stopped at the Windmill Bar in Hilltown to acknowledge the cheers of the regulars!

Several thousand people were already in the City Square to welcome the royal couple and every available vantage point had been occupied for several hours.

The proceedings were running 20 minutes behind schedule but they still found time to conduct a walk-about and chat to the delighted masses in the throng.

They were smiling throughout and clearly enjoyed the experience!

Then they took their seats in the Caird Hall to watch a performance from pupils from the Tayside Senior Choir and Tayside Schools Symphony Orchestra.

Dinner in the City Chambers followed where the royal couple enjoyed themselves so much that they didn’t leave until 11.20pm – an hour longer than scheduled!

As they walked along the red carpet out of the chambers, the 115 invited guests gave a rousing version of the song: “Will Ye No’ Come Back Again?’

The song was much more than a polite gesture – it came straight from the heart.

Each guest had their own story to tell of how enchanted they had been by the evening and the charm and friendliness shown by the royal couple.

The Lord Provost, who sat between The Queen and Prince Philip during the two-hour dinner, shared numerous jokes with his royal guests.

Red, white and blue candles were on every table and the diners had their meal to the accompaniment of a string ensemble playing quietly in the public gallery.

A deafening roar went up when the royal couple went up on to balcony at the City Chambers at 10.55pm to wave to the sea of smiling faces below.

Some people even missed the last bus home to cheer them off!

The Queen took time out before leaving to speak to a Courier reporter.

She spoke at length about the newspaper and said how much she enjoyed reading it during her visits to the east-coast of Scotland.

She went on to say that the Queen Mother was particularly fond of The Courier.

That was because Angus was so well-known to her given Glamis was her childhood home and she wanted to keep up with local happenings.

The final word went to Her Majesty.

“I have enjoyed my visit to Dundee tremendously,” she said.

A sentiment indeed shared by the thousands who turned out to greet her in 1977.

Do let us know your own memories of this special visit!

