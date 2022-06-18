Fifer Barbara Dickson sings Paul McCartney’s praises as Beatles icon turns 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fifer Barbara Dickson sings Paul McCartney’s praises as Beatles icon turns 80

By Neil Drysdale
June 18 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 18 2022, 9.38am
The legendary Paul McCartney is 80.

Barbara Dickson can still recall the frisson of excitement when she learned The Beatles were performing in Kirkcaldy in 1963.

At that stage, the Fife teenager, who later achieved fame in her own right, had heard enough about the four blithe boys from Liverpool who were creating an entirely new sound that she was determined to watch the gig.

As Barbara recalled: “I cycled from Dunfermline to try to get tickets but learned when I got there that you had to apply by post!

“However, I got them.”

The Beatles show was a smash hit

It was the start of what has developed into a lifelong passion for the melodies of the Fab Four, whose legacy is undiminished more than half a century after they went their separate ways, while Barbara became one of the pivotal performers in Willie Russell’s John, Paul, Ringo, George…. and Bert.

The combination of fine writing, a cast of young and largely unknown actors, including Antony Sher, Bernard Hill and Trevor Eve, allied to Barbara’s idiosyncratic interpretation of some classic Beatles songs, made the show hugely successful and paved the way for her to record a string of chart hits.

And she is among those who have saluted the gifts of Paul McCartney as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

Barbara Dickson
Barbara Dickson has been a fan of McCartney since watching the band in 1963.

She said: “I think Paul McCartney, apart from Bob Dylan, is the most important musical figure in the world. This excepts classical music, of course.

“He is legendary, and rightly so, for his contribution to music and popular culture.

“He was part of the greatest rock and roll band ever so, yes, he is marvellous and he is truly amazing.

“He is also a very nice person.”

Barbara speaks from experience because she finally came face to face with her “teenage heart-throb” in 2005 when Paul presented her with the prestigious Companionship of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

She recalled: “We had a brief chat, but we didn’t discuss John, Paul, Ringo, George…. and Bert.

“What I did tell him, in front of the assembled audience, at the Graduation was that I still had in my possession a big picture of him from 1963 that used to hang in pride of place above my bed in Dunfermline.

“I think he was impressed, although he did look a little alarmed when I asked him whether he thought it might be time I took it down.”

As one of the leading cast members in the play, Barbara fell in love with many of The Beatles hits from the 1960s and marvelled at how the often beautiful simplicity of McCartney’s unforgettable ballads was complemented by John Lennon’s wistful and mesmerising lyrics.

So she found it difficult to pick out any one song that defined why the duo have entered the annals as the greatest in the history of pop.

Barbara told me: “The songs in JPGR and Bert were chosen by Willy Russell for the show and I had lots of favourites.

“But my all-time classic Beatles song is Across The Universe, which has John Lennon’s fingerprints all over it.

“Having said that, Paul’s songs, such as Blackbird and Mother Nature’s Son, are beautiful. And his sense of melody is matchless.”

The Beatles
The Beatles performed gigs across Scotland during their early years as a band.

It’s a long time since she went to Dunfermline High School and lived with her parents in Dollytown, a prefab housing estate in Rosyth.

But Barbara is still writing, recording and singing her heart out with the passion for her craft that has been evident since she began developing her talents in folk clubs and bothy bars around Fife and Angus in the 1960s.

And, just as McCartney has dabbled in all forms of music and broadened his horizons in the aftermath of The Beatles taking the world by storm, so she has made a big impact in plenty of different mediums since those early days when she climbed on her bike and travelled to watch the Liverpool quartet.

Paul McCartney.
McCartney has remained at the top of his game for the past six decades.

Indeed, even a glance at her extensive CV demonstrates how she has appeared on Top of the Pops, excelled on the festival circuit and highlighted her acting skills on the stage and in TV series such as Band of Gold.

Her recently published autobiography, A Shirt Box Full of Songs, poignantly captures myriad facets of her journey from a working-class upbringing and playing folk gigs in spit-and-sawdust pubs to appearing on grand concert stages and flying out to an oil rig with Noel Edmonds to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Forties Field in the North Sea.

Barbara was also among the performers who lent lustre to the evocative work Far Far from Ypres, staged around Scotland in 2018, including at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre, Dundee’s Caird Hall and Eden Court in Inverness, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

In common with many of her generation, Barbara is at her happiest when she is working with other musicians and actors in a common artistic bond.

And the affinity between her and the music of Lennon and McCartney stretches all the way back to that concert in Kirkcaldy almost six decades ago.

No wonder she is ready to raise a quiet toast to Macca!

Tags

