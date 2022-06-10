Were you there when the 2012 Olympic torch came to Tayside and Fife?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flag-waving crowds, gripped by Olympic fever, went wild as the London 2012 Torch Relay zig-zagged its way across Tayside and Fife a decade ago.

The event proved to be a huge hit with locals.

The torch relay began in Land’s End on May 19 in the safe hands of triple Olympic gold sailor Ben Ainslie, although it accidentally went out on the third day!

An average of 115 torchbearers per day carried the Flame of Athens northwards and the famous relic of Greece arrived in Glasgow on June 8 to cheering crowds.

Carried by 92 torchbearers, the flame travelled 169 miles from Glasgow to Inverness along the banks of Loch Lomond, into Fort William and across Loch Ness.

The public turned out in force

Some carriers had been practising at home with everyday household objects to feel more at ease on the big day as they embraced the honour of carrying the torch.

It reached Aberdeen on June 11 before travelling through the Mearns and arriving in Angus at Hillside before going on through Montrose, Brechin and Forfar.

It then headed through Meigle before going to Coupar Angus, Woodside and Burrelton, Balbeggie and Scone, ahead of its arrival in Perth.

Members of the public turned out in force as the torch later called in to Abernethy, Newburgh, Cupar, Dairsie, Guardbridge and Leuchars.

The flaming torch was then carried over the Tay Road Bridge to Dundee on June 12 at rush-hour, before travelling from Commercial Street to the City Square.

Teenager Michael Robb, who was nominated for his efforts at Baldragon Academy, was the first to carry the flame aloft in Dundee.

There were nine torchbearers in the city alone, including double amputee Ronnie McIntosh, and Andy Coogan, a former Japanese prisoner of war.

Ronnie said: “Words can’t describe how good this felt.

“I was in hospital with pneumonia last week but I was determined I wasn’t going to miss this. It was so overwhelming.”

Ronnie later donated his torch and tracksuit to go on show at Ninewells Hospital.

The select few enjoyed their once-in-a-lifetime experience and residents lined the streets with neighbours hanging out of windows to catch a glimpse of the flame.

Even Desperate Dan got in on the act, with 16-year-old swimmer and torch bearer Mark Szaranek from Fife posing next to the iconic statue of the Dandy strongman.

A skirl of pipes from the Mains of Fintry Pipe Band heralded the arrival of the flame, which was carried through the throng on to a stage constructed for the occasion.

A high-spirited crowd clapped and cheered as the flame then made its way from the City Square through the Murraygate, Princes Street and towards Arbroath Road.

As in other major cities, the culmination of the Dundee relay was an Olympic-themed gathering in Baxter Park – which attracted the largest crowd there since a failed hot-air balloon attempt in front of 60,000 people on its opening day in 1863.

The 25,000 crowd which gathered was three times what organisers had expected.

Whole generations of families came together that evening at Baxter Park with children hoisted on their parents’ shoulders waving streamers and Union flags.

The fly-past by the RAF was also an unexpected but fantastic touch to the day.

Scots chart-topper Emeli Sande thrilled music fans by belting out her biggest hits including Next to Me and the whole event went just about perfectly.

The Olympic torch was delivered by Kingspark School pupil Kian Steel.

He said: “It felt fantastic carrying the torch and lighting the flame.

“I was nervous but I had an amazing time.”

The famous flame resided in the city overnight before moving on to light up Fife including being taken across the famous Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course.

It was also used by pupils from Madras College to emulate one of cinema’s most famous scenes, which was filmed on the West Sands beach in 1980.

Joseph Forrester ran with the flame to recreate that famous slow-motion beach run which provided the striking opening to the film Chariots Of Fire.

Chariots Of Fire told the story of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, who both won gold medals for Britain at the 1924 Paris Olympics.

It was the storyline that inspired Vangelis to compose the soundtrack to “those few young men, with hope in our hearts, and wings on our heels”.

Among other highlights for the torch were appearances in Dunblane, Stirling, the Falkirk Wheel and Edinburgh Castle, where the flame was carried by Lesley Forrest, who received a kidney transplant in 1996 and a year later started competing in the British Transplant Games.

The Flame of Athens arrived at the Olympic Stadium for the lighting of the cauldron at the opening ceremony on July 27, following its 8,000-mile and 70-day journey.

The £27 million opening ceremony, called Isles of Wonder after a passage in Shakespeare’s Tempest, was noisy, colourful, acrobatic and visually stunning.

A sublime cameo performance by Rowan Atkinson included a hilarious remake of that famous Chariots of Fire opening sequence at St Andrews.

And, raising the biggest cheer of the night, The Queen declared the games open.

She had earlier appeared in a rip-roaring film sequence with James Bond actor Daniel Craig with The Queen playing herself, her first-ever film role.

The Olympics returned the feel-good factor to the nation and was unforgettable.

Just like those Courier Country scenes which greeted the Torch Relay!

