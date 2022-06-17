Golf In Scotland In The Black & White Era – 5 Things to expect

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As we approach the historic 150th Open, step back in time with our latest title, Golf in Scotland in the Black & White era.

Featuring greats of the game, iconic courses and photos showing the way golf has evolved through the decades, here are 5 things readers can expect.

1. Rediscovered archive photos

Author Steve Finan has spent years exploring the vast DC Thomson archive, examining negatives tucked away waiting to be discovered.

A collection of ‘new’ old photographs, this latest title includes snaps that have lain unseen for 40, 50 and 60 years or more.

Taken in the 35mm era or in the older days of gelatin plate dry negatives, enjoy work from photographers stepping onto the course whilst doing their best to refrain from disturbing the play!

2. Revisiting giants of the sport

Enjoy a huge selection of photos revisiting players and stories etched into the history of golf in Scotland.

Featuring pre-war and post-war figures as well as heroes of the women’s game, see some of the greatest golfers in history stepping onto courses around Scotland.

Bobby Jones, the ‘Big Three’ of Nicklaus, Palmer and Gary Player, Babe Zaharia, Bobby Locke, Peter Thomson, and Seve Ballesteros are just a handful of names making an appearance.

Woven through each chapter, Steve references some of golf’s most discussed moments.

From Nicklaus’ third Open win in front of a record-breaking crowd at St Andrews in 1978 to the first Open held at Carnoustie in 1931 and on to Bobby Jones, one of the golf’s most influential figures, readers are taken on a memorable nostalgia trip.

A handful of famous faces also make a cameo appearances, including Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, with the help of photos taken during visits as both spectators and players.

3. Legendary Courses

Explore St Andrews, the spiritual home of golf, revisit Carnoustie and see the stars of days gone by at Troon, Muirfield, and more.

From centuries-old Swilcan Bridge and the notorious ‘Hell’ 14th bunker at St Andrews to the Barry Burn at Carnoustie, this book has photos of legendary courses and their sometimes treasured, sometimes feared, features.

Fans will enjoy a series of photos showing off St Andrews, the home of golf.

Steve dedicates an entire chapter to the world’s oldest and best-known golf venue.

Taking to the skies above the iconic Fife town, Steve has also unearthed some fabulous aerial shots of St Andrews and local landmarks.

4. See the changing face of the game

Evolving from nostalgic amateur days to the global phenomenon we know today, Golf in Scotland in the Black & White era highlights how the face of the game has changed.

Looking at the way tournaments are held, grounds maintained, scores were kept, the rise of television and more; carefully chosen photos piece together decades of change (some for the better, some for the worse) resulting in the modern game.

5. Hear from a former European Tour No. 1

Former Ryder Cup Captain and European Tour No. 1, Colin Montgomrie provides a nostalgic foreword.

Colin shares his enthusiasm for Scottish golf history and his own read-through experience seeing how courses he knows well have evolved through the years.

Monty’s foreword is a fitting start to a wonderful slice of golf nostalgia!

Order Golf in Scotland in the Black & White era

The result of years of research trawling through old photos and negatives, order Golf in Scotland in the Black and White era, today.