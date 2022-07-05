Dundee Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the latest calendar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the latest calendar

By DC Thomson Shop
July 5 2022, 2.30pm
Dundee Memories Cover
The chosen cover for Dundee Memories, photo taken at Victoria Dock showing HMS Unicorn in 1963.

Giving readers a nostalgic taste of the “toon”, here are 5 fantastic photos featured in the latest Dundee Memories Calendar.

Each lifted from our archive , the first photo (October’s pick) visits Hawkhill.

Early Bird Offer – Save 15%* on the Dundee Memories Calendar using code SAVE15 at checkout.

1. Hawkhill

Hawkhill.
Hawkhill.

Hawkhill back in 1951, a family stop outside the Dairy and you will notice washing hanging out to dry on lines stretched across the road.

2. Tay Road Bridge

Tay Road Bridge.
Tay Road Bridge.

This open air chess game in front of the Tay Road Bridge had a political twist with the two competitors both Scottish MPs. Peter Doig, the Socialist MP for Dundee West is seen on the left and Teddy Taylor, a Conservative from Glasgow Cathcart, is seen on the right. A home crowd came in handy as Mr Doig won the game.

3. Caledon Shipyard

Caledon Shipyard
Caledon Shipyard.

Caledon Shipyard workers make their way home in 1952. Opened in 1874, the Caledon was one of Dundee’sbiggest employers for more than a century, producing more than 500 ships for worldwide destinations.

4. Claypotts Pond

Claypotts Pond
Claypotts Pond.

Children of all ages enjoy ice skating and playing ice hockey on the frozen water of Claypotts Pond in November 1965.

5. Victoria Dock

Victoria Dock.
Victoria Dock.

A crowd gathers to watch the HMS Unicorn sailing into Victoria Dock in 1963. Now almost 200 years old, the Unicorn is one of the world’s most remarkable historic ships.

The City of Discovery through the decades

Dundee Memories Calendar
Dundee Memories Calendar.

Pre-order the Dundee Memories Calendar at DC Thomson Shop.

