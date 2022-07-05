Dundee Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the latest calendar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Giving readers a nostalgic taste of the “toon”, here are 5 fantastic photos featured in the latest Dundee Memories Calendar.

Each lifted from our archive , the first photo (October’s pick) visits Hawkhill.

1. Hawkhill

Hawkhill back in 1951, a family stop outside the Dairy and you will notice washing hanging out to dry on lines stretched across the road.

2. Tay Road Bridge

This open air chess game in front of the Tay Road Bridge had a political twist with the two competitors both Scottish MPs. Peter Doig, the Socialist MP for Dundee West is seen on the left and Teddy Taylor, a Conservative from Glasgow Cathcart, is seen on the right. A home crowd came in handy as Mr Doig won the game.

3. Caledon Shipyard

Caledon Shipyard workers make their way home in 1952. Opened in 1874, the Caledon was one of Dundee’sbiggest employers for more than a century, producing more than 500 ships for worldwide destinations.

4. Claypotts Pond

Children of all ages enjoy ice skating and playing ice hockey on the frozen water of Claypotts Pond in November 1965.

5. Victoria Dock

A crowd gathers to watch the HMS Unicorn sailing into Victoria Dock in 1963. Now almost 200 years old, the Unicorn is one of the world’s most remarkable historic ships.

