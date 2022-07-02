Andy Goram: The Goalie with a love for cricket who made friends in Freuchie By Neil Drysdale July 2 2022, 4.35pm Updated: July 2 2022, 5.29pm 0 comments Andy Goram loved playing cricket and made friends when he played in Freuchie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times How Dundee’s Ivano Bonetti era was ended 20 years ago with a single sentence July 1 20221 Past Times Death of the old Olympia: When iconic Dundee pool was torn down June 30 20220 Premium Content Past Times R W Thomson: Celebrating Stonehaven’s visionary inventor of the pneumatic tyre June 29 2022 Premium Content More from The Courier Visitor numbers down 30% at Dundee visitor attraction post-Covid, says boss Fife College chief vows to avoid redundancies and course cuts despite funding gap Bob McIntosh: What future for agricultural tenancies? Sweet treats: Dig into Paul Hollywood’s crispy chouxnuts with a lemon filling What are the 5 top tips that will help you have a restful and healthy summer holiday? John Potter says he’s ‘maybe being picky’ as he bids to add quality to Kelty Hearts squad
Conversation